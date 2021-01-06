Pressure mounts for MPs to oust Bush as speaker
(CNS): Constituents across the Cayman Islands have been calling, messaging and emailing their MPs as well as posting their demands on social media to remove Speaker McKeeva Bush from his high office following his conviction for a violent offence against a woman. The silence of most representatives has struck a chord with the community, and many want to see Bush stripped of the high office as the parliament’s speaker.
Although he stepped down from his position temporarily when he went on a brief leave of absence, Bush has since made it clear that he will be remaining in the prestigious post until Parliament is prorogued at the end of March.
Despite the shameful behaviour of Bush, who, in a drunken stupor, attacked the manager at Coral Beach Bar in February, none of the sitting MPs, with the notable exception of Ezzard Miller, have made any moves to strip him of the speaker’s job or called his behaviour out since his admissions and subsequent conviction last month.
Premier Alden McLaughlin recently told CNS, “I am not sure that the country will be well served now by my taking action which precipitates the collapse of the government and the holding of early elections, so we have to bear that in mind.”
But reacting to the lack of action by politicians, voters and residents have been targetting their constituency MPs and demanding that they do something. They have also been circulating reminders about some of their previous public statements on zero tolerance for violence against women. Old video footage of both female ministers, Tara Rivers and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, speaking about this now ring distinctly hollow, several activists have told CNS. (See video below.)
Taura Ebanks, who organised a demonstration last month to protest MP’s lack of action, is planning another one later this month. She said she is rallying support for Miller’s proposal to call a meeting of Parliament this week to debate a no-confidence motion in Bush as Speaker. Having circulated a template letter for voters to use, she is encouraging everyone to contact their MPs directly.
Ebanks has been engaging in a focused campaign on social media, re-posting the catalogue of news reports that document Bush’s checkered history and the numerous allegations that have been made against him over the years.
Bush has been accused of a number of serious crimes during his political career, including his eventually acquittal on corruption charges, his arrest in the United States for an assault on a female waitress at a casino in Florida, and allegations that he had taken a bribe in relation to a land re-zone grant for developer Stan Thomas.
At one point in 2012, Bush was the subject of three criminal investigations: the Thomas land scandal, allegations that he was misusing public money, and his part in an unlicensed shipment of dynamite for a quarry owner, which was seized by the authorities
Although Bush was acquitted of charges relating to misuse of public funds, the trial exposed Bush’s long suspected gambling problem. The recent assault case also exposed his problems with alcohol.
Scandals surrounding Bush go back to the First Cayman Bank scandal in 1997, when he actually did resign as a Cabinet minister. But since then he has always denied any wrongdoing and refused to step aside from any position he has held in government, regardless of the seriousness of the allegations.
While only the voters of West Bay West have the power to unseat Bush from his constituency, which, given his solid base, is very unlikely, it is his political colleagues who are responsible for placing him in the high office he now holds and have the power to remove him.
However, so far the majority of MPs are staying mum. Minister Joey Hew, in an emailed response to one of his constituents, said that the “matter continues to be debated”, and while he accepted that the MPs can remove Bush as speaker, that would not remove him from his parliamentary seat. In the vague response, Hew suggested that what was being reported in the media did not “truly reflect what is happening”, though he did not explain that comment.
It is apparent from the hundreds of comments on CNS and the chatter on social media and other public platforms that there is significant support in the community for his removal from the speaker’s chair, even though the current administration is almost at an end.
While Bush has received sanction from the court in relation to his conviction, public opinion is clearly on the side of removing Bush as speaker. In a recent CNS poll about the speaker, 95% of the more than 1,220 respondents called for Bush to step down.
Category: Politics
Really pressure is mounting?? Not in Cayman
Is this not like Trump and his impeachment? Yes, Bush should be removed, but those with the power currently won’t exercise it. You know who else has the power to get rid of Bush? Voters! Plus, the Parliament is about to be dissolved – bye-bye Bush anyway! Sure he’ll come back as an MP, but is he going to be made Speaker again? Not saying it’s impossible, but it’s got to be less likely, right?
People do not understand that the Governor cannot remove the Speaker. That would require a constitutional change and bring us back to 1994. The Governor used to BE the Speaker. The UK will never wind back the clock on that – it is so fundamental to our self-governance. They are giving us enough rope to hang ourselves but not enough to pull them down with us. They can’t do that without making our legislature completely autonomous. They don’t care if we vote for horrible human beings and give them titles and offices of honour. It just tells them what they need to know about us, i.e. that we’re still degenerates who they need to manage but will never embrace.
I hate Bush as much as anyone; in my younger years I spoke out against him vociferously. I’m talking 15+ years ago. But still he’s here! So bang your drums all you want – in a representative democracy that already has restrictions on who can run for office, he can still run and if those in his constituency want him to re-elect him they can. There is nothing we can do about it.
Please post the contact details for all of the MPs so the voters can easily contact them about this matter since none of them except Ezzard have bothered to take a stand.
birds of a feather….politicians do anything in cayman and get away with it! and that goes for all of them….zzzzzz
I think it is the belief of most honest citizens that the current Speaker of the House should be incarcerated in Northward for the rest of his evil life.
Alden is right! This is not worth losing the Government. Not in the middle of the Pandemic with so many uncertainties. I wish the armchair politicians like Taura would open their eyes. How does removing Bush feed a family or get medicine to a senior citizen ? Her priorities are indeed backwards. Let the voters deal with Bush.
Everyone is afraid of the least qualified one of the whole bunch and that is saying a lot especially with Dwayne Seymour included. I guess the only one he doesn’t have dirt on and is not afraid of him is Ezzard. Further testimony that Ezzard has more morals in his little toe than the whole lot put together.
CNS how do we locate our district MP’s email address?
to bad company
“An unlicensed shipment of dynamite for a quarry owner”.
That quarry owner being Midlands Acres Ltd.
There were some other activities going on around Midland Acres at that time as well I recall, involving CIG and some large landowners, which involved some large holes in the ground.
And isn’t that where the purported LNG terminal is supposed to go? That area does seem to attract all kinds of attention.
Hohum.
not only are the ministers in Parliament quiet but so too are the ministers in the churches, where is the protests for this leaders ‘ungodly’ behavior? I thought all sins were the same. guess you can’t bite than hands that helped you erect those money collection temples, I mean, churches.
To anyone looking for a vote this year who hasn’t publicly called for the removal of Mckeeva from office AND stripping him of his “honorable” title, don’t waste your time knocking on my door! I’ll tell you exactly what I think and close the door in your face. No time for people who condone violence to women or violence in general for that matter.
Please read that headline! The Premier, our Premier, leader of our country, has to be pressured to do what a 5 year old knows is the right thing. Unfrikkinbelievable!
As for Joey: known him for years. Never thought I’d see this type of twisting and turning and wordplay from him. I’ve lost all respect.
I ask you again to read that headline! Why on earth would any of these dishonorable members need to be pressured to do what is indisputably the right thing?
Great video! Hypocrisy exposed!
Barbara Conolly is my “MP” (I still can’t take that title seriously…)
I’ve never met her, because I don’t have the vote (yet) so she presumably doesn’t give a shit about me.
However, I shall do everything in my power to ensure somebody other than her is elected next time around, unless she speaks out against the drunken, homophobic thug squatting in the Speaker’s chair.
There shouldn’t be a need for pressure…they all know what they should have done weeks ago.
They will all be needing that stipend come May. Useless bunch.
Sheredan
I only have one vote. My MP is Barbara Connolly, I voted for her last time. There is not a chance in hell that I will consider voting for her again in May if she remains silent on this issue. It is absolutely shameful that, apart from one representative, they have all said nothing.