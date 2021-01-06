Pressure mounts for MPs to oust Bush as speaker

McKeeva Bush in the speaker’s chair in Parliament

(CNS): Constituents across the Cayman Islands have been calling, messaging and emailing their MPs as well as posting their demands on social media to remove Speaker McKeeva Bush from his high office following his conviction for a violent offence against a woman. The silence of most representatives has struck a chord with the community, and many want to see Bush stripped of the high office as the parliament’s speaker.

Although he stepped down from his position temporarily when he went on a brief leave of absence, Bush has since made it clear that he will be remaining in the prestigious post until Parliament is prorogued at the end of March.

Despite the shameful behaviour of Bush, who, in a drunken stupor, attacked the manager at Coral Beach Bar in February, none of the sitting MPs, with the notable exception of Ezzard Miller, have made any moves to strip him of the speaker’s job or called his behaviour out since his admissions and subsequent conviction last month.

Premier Alden McLaughlin recently told CNS, “I am not sure that the country will be well served now by my taking action which precipitates the collapse of the government and the holding of early elections, so we have to bear that in mind.”

But reacting to the lack of action by politicians, voters and residents have been targetting their constituency MPs and demanding that they do something. They have also been circulating reminders about some of their previous public statements on zero tolerance for violence against women. Old video footage of both female ministers, Tara Rivers and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, speaking about this now ring distinctly hollow, several activists have told CNS. (See video below.)

Taura Ebanks, who organised a demonstration last month to protest MP’s lack of action, is planning another one later this month. She said she is rallying support for Miller’s proposal to call a meeting of Parliament this week to debate a no-confidence motion in Bush as Speaker. Having circulated a template letter for voters to use, she is encouraging everyone to contact their MPs directly.

Ebanks has been engaging in a focused campaign on social media, re-posting the catalogue of news reports that document Bush’s checkered history and the numerous allegations that have been made against him over the years.

Bush has been accused of a number of serious crimes during his political career, including his eventually acquittal on corruption charges, his arrest in the United States for an assault on a female waitress at a casino in Florida, and allegations that he had taken a bribe in relation to a land re-zone grant for developer Stan Thomas.

At one point in 2012, Bush was the subject of three criminal investigations: the Thomas land scandal, allegations that he was misusing public money, and his part in an unlicensed shipment of dynamite for a quarry owner, which was seized by the authorities

Although Bush was acquitted of charges relating to misuse of public funds, the trial exposed Bush’s long suspected gambling problem. The recent assault case also exposed his problems with alcohol.

Scandals surrounding Bush go back to the First Cayman Bank scandal in 1997, when he actually did resign as a Cabinet minister. But since then he has always denied any wrongdoing and refused to step aside from any position he has held in government, regardless of the seriousness of the allegations.

While only the voters of West Bay West have the power to unseat Bush from his constituency, which, given his solid base, is very unlikely, it is his political colleagues who are responsible for placing him in the high office he now holds and have the power to remove him.

However, so far the majority of MPs are staying mum. Minister Joey Hew, in an emailed response to one of his constituents, said that the “matter continues to be debated”, and while he accepted that the MPs can remove Bush as speaker, that would not remove him from his parliamentary seat. In the vague response, Hew suggested that what was being reported in the media did not “truly reflect what is happening”, though he did not explain that comment.

It is apparent from the hundreds of comments on CNS and the chatter on social media and other public platforms that there is significant support in the community for his removal from the speaker’s chair, even though the current administration is almost at an end.

While Bush has received sanction from the court in relation to his conviction, public opinion is clearly on the side of removing Bush as speaker. In a recent CNS poll about the speaker, 95% of the more than 1,220 respondents called for Bush to step down.