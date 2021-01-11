Premier’s discretion over pay a worrying move

Kenneth Bryan MP, 16 October 2020

(CNS): Both of the independent opposition MPs have raised concerns about the flexibility that the new parliament management law gives the premier to award ministers and the new parliamentary secretaries additional pay. While public backlash has focused on the severance package that all of the members supported during the passage of the bill, Kenneth Bryan and Ezzard Miller are warning that the ability of any future leaders to set pay could be misused.

Bryan told CNS on Monday that while he had raised his concerns about schedule one during the debate and committee stage discussions of the Legislative Assembly (Management) Law, 2020 in October, those concerns were dismissed.

The schedule lays out the broad parameters for members’ salary grades, which are comparable to the civil service, but it also provides for the premier to boost the pay. All ministers fall in the B1 pay grade and are entitled to an increment for each four year term completed as a minister. But the schedule states, “In addition, at the discretion of the Premier, may earn additional increments on Grade B.”

Government MPs appointed as secretaries to ministers fall into grade D1 but they can earn up to $2,000 more per month at the discretion of the premier, which Bryan pointed out could make members beholden to the political leadership for the wrong reasons.

Bryan said that while he was not suggesting any of the current members or leadership would abuse this discretion, he was worried that the potential was there. He said that during the discussions that led to amendments in the original draft bill, the premier defended the ability of future leaders to increase the pay of government members to enable them to reward experience.

“But I believe this could have been reflected in a pay scale schedule, removing any perception of abuse,” Bryan said. “I am not suggesting that the current leadership has plans to abuse this but I have concerns about what might happen in the future. It presents an opportunity if the wrong person were in charge and I am not comfortable with it.”

He said that the probability that Cayman will be facing another coalition government after the election in May was high. “There is no doubt that this discretionary ability to pay people more could be used as leverage to trade with,” he warned.

Miller also raised his concerns about the same issue during the debate. He said that while he was aware of the public backlash over the severance pay that has been added to MPs’ package, the real problem surrounding politicians’ salary is the lack transparency. He believes this discretion given to future premiers was another way of obscuring exactly how much representatives were being paid, and said the benefits package for MPs should be clear, precise and fully transparent.

“The schedule should be public and the premier should not be able to give certain people extras,” Miller said. People need to know exactly what all MPs are being paid, from the premier down to opposition back-benchers and there should be no discretion, he added.

Although both Bryan and Miller pressed for the discretion to be removed and the pay grades to be made fully transparent, the bill passed with this ability for the premier to set the pay of government members.

Nevertheless, Miller defended his position during the debate that MPs should be properly rewarded. “I have always been an advocate that members… should be properly and adequately paid, but it should be a transparent process,” he said. “Everybody wants to see the best professionals elected to the Legislative Assembly (now Parliament). We cannot ask for …folks to give up their profession to come in here and not be properly compensated.”

Meanwhile, despite public opposition to the news that losing MPs will be given three months pay, Miller said he had not objected to this because past members have clearly struggled to find work after they leave office.

Bryan said he, too, backed the severance pay because there was no doubt that choosing politics can undermine future career prospects. Regardless of which political side members had served on, employers simply don’t want to risk falling out with whoever is in government by employing someone who may be on the losing side, he said.

Like it or not, he said, the community had to recognise that members who may have given up a lucrative career to enter public service can get ‘tainted’ by politics and find it hard when returning to the employment market place.

See Bryan and Miller’s contributions during the bill debate below on CIGTV:



.