Pre-tests fail to keep COVID-19 out

Governor Martyn Roper receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Public health officials have said they are unable to say whether or not the three positive cases of the coronavirus among test results released Friday were incoming travellers or those at the end of their quarantine. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has previously said that the majority of positive results are for arriving passengers and not those receiving their 15-day test. This indicates that the pre-testing is not preventing infected individuals from travelling.

Since the Cayman Islands authorities introduced the pre-travel test rule earlier this month in the face of a surge of the more infectious strains of the virus, there has been a steady count of positive cases being reported. Although officials will not confirm whether these are newly arrived passengers or those at the end of quarantine, with the arrival of the British Airways flight Thursday, it is very likely they were new arrivals.

But it is clear that the quarantine and isolation requirement remains the tool that is keeping the community COVID-19 free.

Nevertheless, government is hoping to lift some of the quarantine restrictions by the end of March. The vaccination programme, which is what officials are relying on for a border opening in two months, is still moving at pace, with officials confirming that 7,564 individuals have received a vaccine and 289 of those have now received their second dose.

With around 18% of the adult population vaccinated during the first three weeks, if the pace continues government will meet its target to have 70% of over 18s here vaccinated by the end of March.

Governor Martyn Roper, who received his second dose on Thursday, said he was pleased the vaccine has been met with such enthusiasm by the community.

“We encourage those who are due for their second dose to check the current National Vaccination Campaign schedule to see what days they may visit the COVID Vaccination Clinic, which has been relocated offsite to the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA). Remember that the vaccine is most effective if you receive the two required doses, as one dose will only provide partial protection from the virus,” he added.

The response to the vaccine has been positive but Premier Alden McLaughlin is urging members of the community within the eligible stages to take greater advantage of the availability of the vaccines.

“The Cayman Islands is in a very fortunate position to have these vaccines,” he said. “We have an opportunity that many from other countries can only hope for, and we must come together to do the right thing,” he said as he urged the elderly especially to get vaccinated. “It is for our own good, for the protection of our people and continuation of our economy.”

The Health Services Authority (HSA) and the Cayman Islands Airport Authority (CIAA) have partnered to improve the process of delivering the COVID-19 vaccination, officials said, and so far reports from those using the airport have been positive.

“Having administered over 7,000 doses of this vaccine, we are confident that the vaccines can be delivered in a non-clinical setting, as is done elsewhere in North America and Europe, provided there are equipment and supplies to address an emergency should one arise,” said HSA Chief Nursing Officer and Acting CEO Dr Hazel Brown. “The airport terminal with its large space and ample parking improves the efficiency of the vaccine delivery, reducing wait time and expediting the overall process.”

After the vaccine is administered, people are asked to sit in a rest area for 15 minutes before leaving the venue. This allows time to see, in the rare event, if there are any immediate side effects. Should any vaccine recipient experience a serious side-effect, medical staff are on-site to administer care.

The UK sent a further 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on the British Airways flight that arrived on 28 January, enabling the HSA to move onto the nest stage next week.

Meanwhile, the three asymptomatic positive travellers confirmed Friday bring the current tally of positive cases recorded in Cayman to 390. Of those there are now 31 active cases and six people are suffering symptoms of the virus. There are 993 people in quarantine and isolation.