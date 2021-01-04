Poor leaders undermine school’s achievements

Photo courtesy of St Ignatius Catholic School

(CNS): What was once considered one of Cayman’s best private schools has been given just a ‘satisfactory’ grade by government inspectors. Even though student attainment and progress was either ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ in English, maths and science across the whole school, “fundamental weaknesses in leadership and governance” brought down St Ignatius Catholic School’ overall grade. Despite some excellent teaching, inspectors said governance fell short of best practice and management decision-making wasn’t fit for purpose.

Inspectors from the Office of Education Standards criticised St Ignatius over how it handled the recent departure of the head of school and the resulting staffing issues, and said parents who wished to support the school were unhappy.

“Staff were also unhappy and the lack of effective governance was destabilising the school’s operation and continuing effectiveness. The high turnover of staff risked compromising the maintenance of high-quality teaching and learning,” inspectors warned.

The school charges over CI$9,200 per term for primary children, rising up to more CI$12,500 for sixth form students, but inspectors found that both leadership and self-evaluation of staff was weak. The school will face a review in sixth months time to see if the inspectors’ recommendations have been implemented.

“The secondary organisational structure was not fit for purpose,” the inspectors said in their report, as they pointed out that one or two teachers who are very committed are doing much of the work but are being isolated.

“This was recognised by leaders, but changes had been halted by problematic decision-making and staffing issues,” the inspectors wrote. “Secondary senior leaders were not sufficiently active in monitoring and supporting staff which had led to many staff feeling undervalued, over-burdened and demoralised.

“The current concerns about aspects of school governance and leadership, as expressed in the survey and in person by relatively large numbers of stakeholders, had distressed those on all sides of the conflict and were beginning to impact on well-being across the school.”

Inspectors added that the lack of defined timescales regarding recruitment had resulted in a shortage of qualified teachers.