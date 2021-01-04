Poor leaders undermine school’s achievements
(CNS): What was once considered one of Cayman’s best private schools has been given just a ‘satisfactory’ grade by government inspectors. Even though student attainment and progress was either ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ in English, maths and science across the whole school, “fundamental weaknesses in leadership and governance” brought down St Ignatius Catholic School’ overall grade. Despite some excellent teaching, inspectors said governance fell short of best practice and management decision-making wasn’t fit for purpose.
Inspectors from the Office of Education Standards criticised St Ignatius over how it handled the recent departure of the head of school and the resulting staffing issues, and said parents who wished to support the school were unhappy.
“Staff were also unhappy and the lack of effective governance was destabilising the school’s operation and continuing effectiveness. The high turnover of staff risked compromising the maintenance of high-quality teaching and learning,” inspectors warned.
The school charges over CI$9,200 per term for primary children, rising up to more CI$12,500 for sixth form students, but inspectors found that both leadership and self-evaluation of staff was weak. The school will face a review in sixth months time to see if the inspectors’ recommendations have been implemented.
“The secondary organisational structure was not fit for purpose,” the inspectors said in their report, as they pointed out that one or two teachers who are very committed are doing much of the work but are being isolated.
“This was recognised by leaders, but changes had been halted by problematic decision-making and staffing issues,” the inspectors wrote. “Secondary senior leaders were not sufficiently active in monitoring and supporting staff which had led to many staff feeling undervalued, over-burdened and demoralised.
“The current concerns about aspects of school governance and leadership, as expressed in the survey and in person by relatively large numbers of stakeholders, had distressed those on all sides of the conflict and were beginning to impact on well-being across the school.”
Inspectors added that the lack of defined timescales regarding recruitment had resulted in a shortage of qualified teachers.
See the full report in the CNS Library.
Category: Education, Local News, Private Sector Oversight
A job for the new government is to amend the Education Act to ensure that any church school after X amount of years must be a separate financial entity with its own board and qualified educational leadership and administrator. This will ensure financial transparency, that school fees are not exorbitant and it is not a profit centre that sends its profits beyond our shores, and separates the church finances. It will also minimize the cronyism that is so obvious and favouritsm in employment practices.
This is because recently they are more concerned with the bottom line than the Educational benefits of the school. More than PE teachers as the principal – but devolving the board having the priest in charge of the school and not listening to the concerns of the parents.
Guess they’ll soon understand that somehow or the other there has to be accountability.
Let the pastor man preach and stay out of stuff he has no knowledge of. HE is the reason for this decay. My boys go there and the teachers are excellent and so is the curriculum. Can CIG not force the school to have an educator lead versus a preacher?
If our government schools had the same comments about them as are contained in the “strengths” section, the education system would be producing many excellent students and the sort of year on year criticisms of our public schools would not exist. The grade “satisfactory” given to the Catholic School seems to be a bit severe given the many many comments about excellence in the body of the report. Leadership and governance are “weak” and that seems to have unfairly tarnished or brought down the overall image of the schools performance which the inspectors and majority of parents are very positive about.
Well I’m sure they are doing the best that they can.
When you let PE teachers run schools….