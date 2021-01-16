Policy change over reserved 2nd vaccine dose

The vaccine arrives on the British Airways flight

(CNS): Public health officials will now be using up all of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines that arrived in the Cayman Islands on 5 January. This is a change of policy, as they previously said they were retaining half of them to deliver a second dose in the middle of next month to those who were vaccinated over this past ten days. This reversal followed confirmation by the UK that it will be sending another 9,750 doses on the British Airways flight due here on 28 January.

This means that next week health professionals will continue delivering a first dose of the vaccine to all of those in the Stage 1 groups. (See the details of those groups here).

Availability of vaccines remains exceedingly constrained worldwide, with huge pressures on health services due to the number of people becoming ill with COVID-19 disease. But now that Cayman is certain of a second delivery with the same number of doses as the first, and possibly a third delivery in February, it can continue what has been a successful rollout of the National Vaccination Plan.

“The vaccines arriving later this month will be used for the second dose for persons who have received their first dose,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. “We are monitoring continuously the quantities available and will open up the various stages according to our supply.”

Dr Lee thanked all of the Public Health nurses and HSA staff who have pulled together to launch this vaccination campaign. “They have done an amazing job so far, and I know it has involved a great deal of hard work and long days,” he added.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said the uptake of the vaccine has been very positive, with people eager to get protected from the virus. But he said people must wait until their stage and group are opened to come forward so that the most vulnerable people have access to the vaccine first.

“Now that we have opened up vaccinations to all of Stage 1, individuals aged 60 and over, and persons with conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease or a weakened immune system are now eligible for the vaccination,” he explained.

Despite persistent claims that people have been queue-jumping, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said that HSA staff have turned away people who have turned up at facilities who were not in the first groups. At this point, however, officials have not released the number of people in each category that have been vaccinated.

As of Friday evening, 4,435 people had received the vaccine, which is 10% of the target number in the first ten days that government hopes will be vaccinated by the end of March. “Our nurses determine eligibility for those receiving the vaccines and some persons have been turned away and asked that they return during their appropriate stage,” Dr Williams-Rodriguez stated.

“We are keeping some reserves for anyone in Stage 1 who has not been able to access the vaccine during this initial campaign. We have also found that the five dose vials we have been sent often provide for six doses, which is increasing the numbers we are able to reach. This is in line with supplies around the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite now requiring a negative test before passengers board any plane bound for Cayman, six travellers from 414 COVID-19 tests carried out Friday were positive for the virus on arrival, according to Friday’s testing figures released by Dr Lee.

The new positive cases were among asymptomatic travellers, who will remain in isolation, along with another 1,434 people, one of the highest numbers since the isolation programme began. There are 44 active cases of the coronavirus among those isolating, six of whom are symptomatic.