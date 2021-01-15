Police seek help to find wanted man

Wanted man (click to enlarge)

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public’s help to find a man caught on CCTV at the Esso gas station on Shamrock Road in Red Bay, where he is said to have assaulted another man on an unspecified date in 2020. The unidentified man is wanted on suspicion of assault GBH in connection with an altercation during which he allegedly struck another man with a sharp instrument, police said.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’7″ tall, in his early 30s, of brown complexion and chubby build. His hair was styled into corn rows when he was last seen.

Police are urging the man to turn himself in at the nearest police station and for anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts to call 911 and provide whatever information they can.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.