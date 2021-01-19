Police identify victim in West Bay crash

Scene of fatal crash on 16 January 2021

(CNS): Police have identified the young man killed in the single-vehicle crash last weekend as Shayne Anthony Ewart (24) from West Bay. However, the RCIPS has not offered any more details about the fatal collision. The crash happened early Saturday morning, just minutes after the green Honda Accord had been pursued by police, having driven through a road-block. The police have not yet confirmed that Ewart was a passenger in the car.

It is believed that the driver of the car and a female passenger are both in hospital with serious injuries.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. The Office of the Ombudsman is now overseeing matters in the investigation as a result of the police chase before the crash.

