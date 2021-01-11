Planning Tribunal sends Balboa Beach back to CPA

Balboa Beach development

(CNS): The long-running dispute between neighbouring landowners on the George Town waterfront over the Balboa Beach development took an interesting turn last week when the Planning Appeals Tribunal found that the Central Planning Authority erred when it granted permission for the project “devoid of the requisite setback lines required”, as set out in the regulations.

However, despite this finding that the development is too close to the ocean, the project is a fait accompli and it is not clear how the issue will be rectified.

Following a long, complex and controversial planning history on this waterfront tourism project, which has seen the developer make numerous amended and after-the-fact planning applications, and get them granted, the most recent finding creates a new conundrum for the CPA.

“Plainly, the site plan submitted is devoid of the requisite setback lines required by Regulation 6(4). The Regulation expressly states that that the site plan must show the front, rear and side setbacks. It is for these reason that we deem the First Respondent’s departure from this requirement to be an error in law. We do not accept that there was any justifiable basis for the

deviation of regulatory requirement prescribed by 6(4),” the tribunal wrote in its recent decision, which was released Friday.

The appeal had been brought by the neighbouring landowners, Shireoak Ltd and Chris Johnson, who has long complained about the project, which he says has had a detrimental impact on the land he owns and is trying to preserve in its natural state.

“I find it incomprehensible that the Central Planning Authority could approve the application for the Thompson building when the original application was refused on January 20, 2015,” Johnson told CNS.

He explained that it had been refused in the first place because the building did not comply with minimum required setbacks from the high watermark. In addition, it did not comply with the required side and road setbacks and the site could not accommodate the then proposed project without significant setback variances.

“The decision of the Appeals Tribunal is welcome in the light of setbacks generally, with some variances leading to the loss of much of Seven Mile Beach,” Johnson said, noting the concerns that have arisen recently about the continued waiving of setbacks on many other projects, which experts believe is contributing to the erosion of Grand Cayman’s famous beach.

At Balboa Beach, the recent storm damage has caused further erosion of the ironshore. ‘This has led to the building breaching the setback requirement even further,” Johnson told CNS. “In my opinion the building should be torn down and the land put back in its original condition as best possible. The building is a blot on the Cayman landscape,” he said, adding that this is not a private beach, as claimed by the landowners, as “we all know such beaches do not exist in the Cayman Islands”.

This appeal was the latest in a saga stretching back almost six years but related to the CPA’s decision nearly four years ago in March 2017, when the authority retroactively granted planning permission for a commercial building with restroom facilities and a 144 square foot cabana. Given the tribunal’s findings, the matter has now been sent back to the CPA, but so far no date has been set for that hearing.