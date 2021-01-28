Over 7,000 shots given against COVID-19

(CNS): Public Health officials said Wednesday evening that 7,073 people have so far received the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are now taking place at the airport and officials told CNS that the move was to improve efficiency. “The staff are confident that it can be delivered in a non-clinical setting provided there is equipment and supplies to address an emergency should one arise,” a spokesperson said.

Those who have been vaccinated are still asked to sit in a rest area for 15 minutes before leaving the location to ensure that, in the rare event of a side-effect or allergic reaction, medical staff are on-hand,

“The airport terminal with its large space and ample parking improves the efficiency of the vaccine delivery, reducing wait time and speeding the overall process,” the HSA stated in response to inquiries about the decision to move the main location from the hospital to the airport.

Meanwhile, one more person was positive for the COVID-19 virus among the latest batch of 244 tests carried out over the last day. The person is an asymptomatic traveller and one of 27 active cases of the virus, four of which are symptomatic. The person who was in hospital has since been released.

There are currently 879 people in home isolation and in quarantine.

