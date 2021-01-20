Over 5,300 get first dose of COVID vaccine

(CNS): The COVID-19 vaccination plan continues apace with 5,339 people having received their first dose within two weeks of the Pfizer shots arriving here. Following government’s decision to use up all 9,750 doses of the vaccine that were delivered on 5 January for first shots and give the second from new supplies of up to 11,000 doses expected next week, Public Health has already opened up the invitation to all of those in the first stage.

Officials continue to urge everyone to take the vaccine when their demographic is invited to do so since, despite the significant take-up so far, there are still concerns that misinformation could undermine the stated goal of vaccinating 70% of the population or more than 40,000 adults by the end of March.

Cayman’s COVID-free bubble remains precarious, illustrated by the continued positive tests turning up in travellers who were tested within three days of boarding the plane here.

On Tuesday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported another positive case of the virus among a batch of 444 results, the rest of which were negative. The latest case was in an asymptomatic traveller, who remains in isolation alongside another 1,302 people. Among those in quarantine and home isolation there are 45 active cases of the coronavirus and nine of those individuals now have symptoms.

Cayman has seen 43 cases of the virus already this year and has now recorded a total of 381 confirmed COVID-19 cases since testing began.