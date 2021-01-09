Over 1,000 vaccinated in first day

A COVID-19 vaccine shot is prepared by HSA staff member

(CNS): Fears that Caymanians would be reluctant to take the COVID-19 vaccine may have been unfounded, as people queued up at the hospital flu clinic on Friday to get the shot. The over 70s, healthcare workers and those working with travellers made up the majority of the 1,076 people who received the jab between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the vaccine will be on its way to the Sister Islands this weekend. Residents on Cayman Brac in the first category will be able to access the jabs at the flu clinic inside the Aston Civic Rutty Centre Medical Wing between 9:00am and 4:00pm from Sunday, 10 January, to Tuesday, 12 January. Vaccinations will be available at the Little Cayman Clinic on Wednesday, 13 January, from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Those receiving the vaccine must wear a face-mask, present a government photo ID and sign the COVID-19 vaccine consent form. No appointment necessary. Residents of the Sister Islands with questions should call 925-1190.

On Friday there were no new positive tests among travellers in the daily results, the first time since before Christmas that a full batch of samples was all negative. There are still 46 active cases among the 1,193 people currently in quarantine and home isolation, with eleven of those suffering from symptoms of the virus.

Cayman has recorded 359 positive cases to date having carried out over 62,000 tests.