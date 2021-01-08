Onlookers save boy’s life after sea rescue

(CNS): Members of the public who noticed a child in difficulty in the sea on Wednesday evening helped to save his life when they rescued him from the water and gave him CPR. The emergency services were soon on the scene at the beach near the intersection of Mary Mollie Hydes Road and the West Bay Road, West Bay. The boy was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he regained consciousness and remains in stable condition.

Police commended the members of the public at the scene “who quickly came to the assistance of the child and performed CPR, which helped ensure that this incident did not have a tragic outcome”. The incident is now under investigation.