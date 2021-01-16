One killed in single-vehicle crash

Scene of fatal crash on 16 January 2021

(CNS): At least one person has died following a serious smash in West Bay early Saturday morning. Police have not yet revealed any details of the fatal crash but have confirmed that a collision occurred sometime after midnight this morning at the junction of the West Bay Road and Willie Farrington Drive. CNS understands that a car ran into a house opposite Foster’s, killing one of at least three people in the vehicle.

CNS has contacted the RCIPS for more on this latest road death and the first of 2021 but we are still waiting for a response.