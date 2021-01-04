Ombudsman seeks footage of police at killing

The Strand Entertainment Complex, where the fight took place

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman is asking for information to assist its independent investigation into allegations of a delayed response and lack of action by police at the scene of Michael Aaron Bush’s fatal stabbing on Christmas Eve. The office is asking anyone who was at the scene or who has footage of the incident to pass it on to its staff. The killing happened outside the Strand Plaza nightclub complex at around 2:00am on 24 December.

Following complaints about how the police had handled the report of the fight that led to Bush’s murder, the RCIPS said it had referred the case to the ombudsman’s office, which is responsible for investigating police misconduct.

“The Ombudsman asks members of the public who were at the scene that morning to provide any information that would assist in the investigation, including any video footage of the police action at the scene,” officials said in a release asking the public for information, with assurances that it will be kept confidential.