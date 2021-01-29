Officials reveal COVID-19 isolation risk

(CNS): Travel Cayman has said a system software error enabled a traveller to quarantine at home instead of in government quarantine, raising questions about the risk the individual, who is approaching the end of the 14 days in isolation, posed to the community. Few details were given by officials, who said in a brief statement that a mistake allowed the person to isolate at a residence that did not meet the approved criteria.

The traveller’s request to quarantine at a private residence was denied on an arrival and the person should have gone to a government facility. However, they were taken instead to the uncleared address, which had been denied because it appears, though it has not been confirmed, that there were others living at the location.

No one has explained what happened, how it happened or why the residence was unsuitable, but Travel Cayman simply said the matter had been investigated and software engineers are rectifying the issue.

“Additional verification protocols have been put in place and manual checks are being carried out in tandem,” officials said. “All residents at the dwelling have been tested and public health has confirmed that there is no cause for concern or risk of community transmission.”

The traveller was due to complete their quarantine period Thursday. However, officials did not say when the problem was identified, raising numerous questions about potential risk and exposing further chinks in Cayman’s defences against COVID-19 and the more infectious strains, at least one of which is already present here among those in quarantine.

Cayman has posed a number of questions regarding the issue and we are awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, despite the pre-testing requirement, passengers are still testing positive for the virus on arrival. On Thursday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported two more positive cases of COVID-19 among a batch of 157 results. While the two travellers are currently asymptomatic, there are now 28 active cases of the virus, with six people suffering symptoms.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is now 910. No vaccination results have yet been released today.