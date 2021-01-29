Officials reveal COVID-19 isolation risk
(CNS): Travel Cayman has said a system software error enabled a traveller to quarantine at home instead of in government quarantine, raising questions about the risk the individual, who is approaching the end of the 14 days in isolation, posed to the community. Few details were given by officials, who said in a brief statement that a mistake allowed the person to isolate at a residence that did not meet the approved criteria.
The traveller’s request to quarantine at a private residence was denied on an arrival and the person should have gone to a government facility. However, they were taken instead to the uncleared address, which had been denied because it appears, though it has not been confirmed, that there were others living at the location.
No one has explained what happened, how it happened or why the residence was unsuitable, but Travel Cayman simply said the matter had been investigated and software engineers are rectifying the issue.
“Additional verification protocols have been put in place and manual checks are being carried out in tandem,” officials said. “All residents at the dwelling have been tested and public health has confirmed that there is no cause for concern or risk of community transmission.”
The traveller was due to complete their quarantine period Thursday. However, officials did not say when the problem was identified, raising numerous questions about potential risk and exposing further chinks in Cayman’s defences against COVID-19 and the more infectious strains, at least one of which is already present here among those in quarantine.
Cayman has posed a number of questions regarding the issue and we are awaiting a response.
Meanwhile, despite the pre-testing requirement, passengers are still testing positive for the virus on arrival. On Thursday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported two more positive cases of COVID-19 among a batch of 157 results. While the two travellers are currently asymptomatic, there are now 28 active cases of the virus, with six people suffering symptoms.
The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is now 910. No vaccination results have yet been released today.
Category: Health, health and safety
Travel Cayman being run by Cayman Airways is all you need to know.
So this is the latest..blame it on software..
Software can only spit out what the operator puts in..
When will someone be held accountable at Travel Cayman? Are we waiting for the next breach with the UK variant..
Will someone just stand up and say they made a mistake instead of all of these excuses.
Furthermore this man knew he wasn’t supposed to be going home so all he had to do was tell the driver to call into Travel Cayman to let them know they had made a mistake. his family obviously knew as well. It also sounds like had this incident not happened this would never have come to light..
How many more screw ups like this is happening?
Worrying human oversight failure. Was the traveler at any point Covid positive?
So their bracelet wasn’t indicating that they were in the wrong place? How did the bus even know where to take them if they were meant to be going to a hotel? This goes to show that they aren’t actually paying attention to people’s geographical location as this should have flagged immediately when their bracelet didn’t register them at the hotel.
I stand to be corrected, but I don’t think people at hotels are required to be tagged. He must have been dropped off without a tag, or he was tagged and fenced to be at this address.
Bullshit. Someone from their team set the geofence by visiting the property. Otherwise, it would have been pinging from the minute the man got off the bus. Pull the other one “Dr” Tasha.
I’m wondering two things. Firstly, will this person be fined for knowingly (he/she had been told they could not quarantine in a private residence) staying where they should not have done? Secondly, who are all these people coming onto or back to the island? I can’t believe there can be that many residents choosing to leave for whatever reason and coming back. Especially when the rest of the world is in lockdown. This isn’t a criticism – it’s just something that I’m interested to know.
#worlclass
Blame the consultants.
Sick of blaming the computer. So no one is held accountable and Franz will say they all doing a good job
Travel Cayman and Tasha Ebanks are two big jokes. Totally incompetent. Its only a matter of time before we get an outbreak of the virus locally again. And you can bet that it will be caused by the inefficiencies of both of them.