Next vaccines not due until end of month
(CNS): Demand by residents in the Cayman Islands for the COVID-19 vaccine appears to have exceeded expectations and the 4,875 courses of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived in Cayman last week will have been administered and allocated by the beginning of next week unless there is a marked slowdown in demand. Officials have indicated that the next batch is not expected until 28 January as there are no shots coming on the British Airways flight due Thursday.
As of Tuesday evening, 3,119 people have had their first shot, which means that Cayman has used up more than 60% of the stock received in less than a week. Public health officials have confirmed that a decision had been made to retain the second doses for those who have already received the first shot and not wait for the next batch of vaccines.
While there may be enough vaccines for those in Group A of the first tier of Cayman’s National Vaccination Plan, those in group B may have to wait for more than a week for the next batch before they can be vaccinated.
Officials have not yet said if the next batch of vaccines from the UK will be the Pfizer vaccine, which is now ramping up production, or Britain’s home-grown Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Meanwhile, the latest batch of 182 COVID-19 test results were all negative, as reported Tuesday. However, following a surge in positive cases among travellers arriving with the virus over the last month, there are still 35 active cases of the virus among the estimated 1,200 people currently in isolation or quarantine. Four of those people continue to suffer symptoms of COVID-19.
Cayman has now recorded 362 cases of the virus since testing began back in March last year and has carried out more than 62,600 tests.
From next week all arriving passengers will require a negative test result no more than three days old. They will continue to be tested on arrival as well, as the government moves to try to reduce the importation of the more infectious strains of the virus circulating in both the UK and the US, where most of those coming into Cayman have passed through.
Category: Health, health and safety
Can CIG publish who has been vaccinated? I know of many line jumpers who had the vaccine this week with no apparent qualification based on criteria.
It would be useful to know how many doses are due in on that flight. It stands to reason that the initial demand will be the greatest at the start of this process vs later on when demand will taper off…
why was there no plan to bring more vaccines on every ba flight…at least once per week???.
another fine mess by cig…what happened to their 3,000 vaccines per week plan?
so cayman islands vaccination plan will be put on hold due to cig incompetence and short sightedness?
Nothing to do with CIG. CIG will take all they can get. All up to the UK to decide how much we get and when.
Stage 1C is where “Workers essential to Government
continuity” is where the free-for-all, line jumpers is going to happen. Everyone one in the civil service, young and old, are going to try to jump the line with this undefined group.
Good luck to everyone in Group B and Group C. Group B’s bottleneck, line jumpers will be “essential workers”, which everyone else is going to try to get into.
Group C is everyone else, starting with those over 50 years (Im early 50s). So could be waiting awhile, hoping by summer so I have some travel freedom.