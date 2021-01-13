Next vaccines not due until end of month

The vaccine arriving on a British Airways flight

(CNS): Demand by residents in the Cayman Islands for the COVID-19 vaccine appears to have exceeded expectations and the 4,875 courses of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived in Cayman last week will have been administered and allocated by the beginning of next week unless there is a marked slowdown in demand. Officials have indicated that the next batch is not expected until 28 January as there are no shots coming on the British Airways flight due Thursday.

As of Tuesday evening, 3,119 people have had their first shot, which means that Cayman has used up more than 60% of the stock received in less than a week. Public health officials have confirmed that a decision had been made to retain the second doses for those who have already received the first shot and not wait for the next batch of vaccines.

While there may be enough vaccines for those in Group A of the first tier of Cayman’s National Vaccination Plan, those in group B may have to wait for more than a week for the next batch before they can be vaccinated.

Officials have not yet said if the next batch of vaccines from the UK will be the Pfizer vaccine, which is now ramping up production, or Britain’s home-grown Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, the latest batch of 182 COVID-19 test results were all negative, as reported Tuesday. However, following a surge in positive cases among travellers arriving with the virus over the last month, there are still 35 active cases of the virus among the estimated 1,200 people currently in isolation or quarantine. Four of those people continue to suffer symptoms of COVID-19.

Cayman has now recorded 362 cases of the virus since testing began back in March last year and has carried out more than 62,600 tests.

From next week all arriving passengers will require a negative test result no more than three days old. They will continue to be tested on arrival as well, as the government moves to try to reduce the importation of the more infectious strains of the virus circulating in both the UK and the US, where most of those coming into Cayman have passed through.