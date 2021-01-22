New rules don’t reflect border opening date

(CNS): Changes to of some of the existing COVID-19 restrictions, including an increase in the number of people allowed to attend outdoor public gatherings, all of which have been put in place for three months, do not have any impact on the border opening date, officials have said. New regulations and a notice to extend inter-island travel and boat rules were gazetted Wednesday and will last until 15 April. But this does not mean that government’s goal to open the borders at the end of March has been revised.

Following reports on social media that government was pushing back the target date of late March to reopen the borders, officials from the premier’s office said there was no particular significance to the end date for the new regulations, other than “convenience” and it would be “incorrect to construe any meaning beyond the specific context”.

The main changes in the new Prevention, Control and Suppression of Covid-19 Regulations is the increase on outdoor gatherings from 500 people to a maximum of 1,000, but indoor social gatherings remain restricted to 500 people. Where a venue hosts simultaneous but separate and unrelated indoor and outdoor gatherings, it will be permitted to have 1,500 people across the two different locations.

Processions and parades involving a uniformed service or a youth organisation will also now be permitted.

The amendments also include an extension to 15 April of current boating regulations as well as around-island and inter-island travel by boat and air. These were set to expire on 31 January.

Other protocols that remain unchanged from the previous regulations continue to be in force and need to be followed to ensure the continued management of the virus in Cayman. This includes a ban on visiting or having contact with anyone in quarantine, mandatory testing before visiting a residential care home or prison, and the wearing of masks when using public transportation.

A ban also remains in place on hookahs, shishas or water pipes, and restrictions on the rental of certain scuba and snorkelling equipment.

Public transport operators are again reminded that everyone travelling in a taxi or bus, including the drivers, must wear a mask when inside the vehicles.