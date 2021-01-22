National Trust reviewing dwindling heritage sites

The demolition of Hanson Movie Theatre and Department Store on the Brac

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is conducting an update of its historic register and compiling information about the remaining old time Caymanian homes, historic structures, artefacts and relics. Alongside efforts to protect Cayman’s natural environment, the Trust also aims to preserve its built heritage, though this has been an uphill battle. The country has no laws or listing system, so once a property is acquired, the owners are free to destroy even the oldest and unique buildings.

Hanson Theatre in better days

In November last year Cayman Brac lost the old Hanson Movie Theatre and Department Store, and there has been a proliferation recently of Facebook groups and pages created by residents nostalgic about the huge amount of history that has been lost in just a few decades.

While homes and other important buildings have been lost to storms over the years, more have been flattened by bulldozers. The Ministry of Culture introduced a Culture and Heritage Policy in 2017, but very little has been done to implement it, and it appears that the policy committee has not met since 2019. In addition, there has never been any indication that money would be set aside to buy heritage sites or that any conservation laws would be introduced to prevent the destruction of the remaining historically significant buildings.

However, in an effort to count and document all the historic buildings that are left, volunteers will be out and about for the next few months in all districts, collecting data, taking photos and speaking with people about the history of their homes and the important familial relations or prominent people that make each structure special, the Trust said in a release.

As they go about the work, officials from the Trust will have identification cards to confirm that they are representing the non-profit organisation, and the the public is being asked to help them as much as possible as they add to the historic record for future generations before these properties are lost.

The Trust continues to need the community’s help, as the only way to save the remaining heritage properties is for the non-profit to acquire them in the same way it buys land to protect and conserve important native habitat and the species in it.