More than 2,000 vaccines now administered

CMO Dr John Lee gets the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 now stands at 2,019 after public health officials continued administering the shots to those in the first groups, in accordance with the National Vaccination Plan, over the weekend and on Monday. Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said another three asymptomatic travellers tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest batch of 301 results.

There are currently 44 active cases of the virus among the 1,187 people in isolation and quarantine. Eight of those individuals are suffering symptoms of the virus.

The change to the testing regime for arriving travellers, to require a pre-arrival negative test, was confirmed when the regulations were published Friday. From 14 January, travellers over the age of ten heading to the Cayman Islands will need to produce a PCR COVID-19 test from an approved lab that is negative before they can board a plane bound for this jurisdiction.

“Given the new, highly transmissible strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus reported in 45 countries to date, the added testing requirement aims to reduce the potential for any surge of cases in the Cayman Islands,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said about the new requirement.

Dr Lee added that countries around the world and the region are increasingly mandating similar requirements.

A paper copy of test results is recommended but an electronic copy is acceptable. Airlines will check passengers prior to departure to confirm that an appropriate negative PCR test has been provided, and will deny departure to anyone without proof of a negative test. Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control officers will also require the same proof.

“We strongly believed that it was important to act promptly to protect our local community given the worsening health situation we are seeing in so many countries. At the same time to minimise the impact on Caymanians and residents, who may be currently travelling for urgent reasons, we have taken steps to support these persons,” said Health Minister Dwayne Seymour.

Outlining the infrastructure that has been set up to support people who are affected, Travel Cayman Director Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia said that guidance has been developed for stakeholders, including Cayman Airways, British Airways, the Cayman Islands Government Office in the United Kingdom, inbound travellers and members of the public.

She urged anyone planning to travel to the Cayman Islands to visit the CIG COVID-19 website for more details about the new requirements.

In addition to the new pre-arrival test, all other current public health requirements for arriving travellers remain in place. Travellers must still take a PCR test on arrival in the Cayman Islands and quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

A Day 15 PCR test will continue to be required and travellers must have a negative test result in order to be released from quarantine.