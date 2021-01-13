Minister unsure on extent of health cover problems

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has said he is not sure if there are many furloughed workers or small business owners in the tourism sector still struggling to pay health insurance premiums, despite claims to the contrary coming from those on the ground. Responding to a CNS question at last week’s press briefing about the stalled Health Insurance Premium Assistance Programme, Seymour said only two companies had raised concerns with the ministry and officials were still trying to establish the level of need.

Troy Leacock, the owner of Crazy Crab and an advocate for the watersports sector, said that he is very certain of the need among owners and workers who are struggling to find the money to pay their insurance cover; some have allowed policies to lapse and are now breaking the law.

He pointed out that they are not contacting government because they fear they will be prosecuted for not paying either their own or their furloughed workers’ premiums. But with no income, compounded by the fact that government is preventing grants from being used to cover either health or operational insurance, those with no work or very limited work or business in the tourism sector need help.

The CI$1,000 stipend is helping some workers but it is not enough to cover what can be very costly family health policies. Leacock said that according to the people he is speaking with, few are getting much help on this issue from the Needs Assessment Unit.

Leacock told CNS that he was shocked by the minister’s response to our question last week. He said he had written to Seymour about what he sees as “a dismal and disgraceful failure” by both the health ministry and the Health Insurance Commission.

As an owner of one of the two companies that has been pressing officials on this, Leacock said he knows only too well that the problem goes far beyond his own troubles and that many companies and individuals no longer have current health insurance cover because of the economic crisis.

Local charities are also reporting that they, too, are receiving numerous requests for help to get cover.

“My own insurer has told me that many policies are in arrears across all insurers,” Leacock said, adding that he had now contacted the Cayman Islands Insurance Association asking them to get members to inform the ministry of the actual policy situation.

But he said it was really the job of the HIC to notify the ministry of the policies in arrears, so one had to guess at the extent of the problem. “The HIC should have been contacting me every month as my company policy has been in arrears since April,” he said. “Instead I have been contacting HIC begging for a response.”

Leacock challenged Seymour’s claim that no more than two companies were in trouble, even if they are the only ones contacting the minister directly, noting that most are too afraid to reveal their true situation.

He said he is aware of dozens of tourism operators in trouble, and evidence is also emerging from the wider insurance sector that many more employer policies are in arrears to the point where they have lapsed and it is not just confined to the tourism sector.

Nellie Pouchie, the chief officer in the health ministry, told CNS that ministry officials were in discussions with “relevant stakeholders to ascertain the magnitude of the ‘problem’ in order to be able to provide assistance, if necessary. We will be issuing additional information shortly in this regard.”

During the press conference, Seymour stated that it was “amazing” that only one or two people were emailing, and when they put out information to find out more, few people had responded. However, he said it was not off the radar.

“There were some financial challenges in my ministry which is being rectified… but within the next two weeks we should be able to negotiate forward in a more positive manner, at least financially,” the minster said, without explaining what those financial problems were.

See Seymour address the question on CIGTV below: