Millionaire condo tower gets $8.2M waiver deal
(CNS): The developer behind the WaterMark condo tower on Seven Mile Beach currently under construction, where units sell for close to US$10 million, has been granted CI$8.2 million in import duty waivers on all construction materials and equipment for its development until February 2023. Fraser Wellon is the developer behind this latest luxury development, which is unlikely to contribute to the tourism accommodation pot.
The CI$8.2 million given up by the public purse has bought taxpayers some local construction jobs as the developer is required to use his “best efforts” to ensure that 60% of the workers onsite during construction are Caymanians, according to documents released to CNS as part of an ongoing freedom of information request.
In the original grant of the waiver, the conditions laid out by the Ministry of Finance included the requirement for the developer to make a donation of an unspecified amount to a local technical-vocational training programme.
However, in a revised agreement letter, in which the ministry extended the period of the concession because of delays in the start of the project caused by planning and the COVID-19 lockdown, the ministry appears to have removed that requirement. (See pages 185-188 in documents relating to this FOI in the CNS Library.)
The ten-storey condo complex is aimed at high net worth individuals who are very unlikely to put their units in the rental accommodation pot. Experts tells CNS that the units will be acquired as part of property portfolios and investors rather than those who are likely to live in and use the condos on a regular basis.
The WaterMark is the third in a series of luxury condo developments by Wellon on Seven Mile Beach; it follows the seven-storey Waters Edge and the ten-storey Water Colours. While there are units available to rent in these gated condos, they are for a minimum stay of one month. The tower is situated very close to Public Beach, and with the start of the project, local access to yet another area of Grand Cayman’s world famous beach has been lost forever.
As a result these development concessions once again appear to provide only limited benefit to the local population, fuelling concerns that the waiver deals are removing the main benefits of development to the local economy, such as duties and fees.
CNS has contacted Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) to ask if the developer on this project has met his obligations and how such employment requirements on these types of projects are monitored. We continue to await a response.
Meanwhile, the latest documents CNS has received in our efforts to secure all the details of all the development deals that were agreed under the current administration can be found in the CNS Library. The records include details of the deal given to HHG Cayman Ltd for the re-development of the closed Margaritaville resort, as we reported on Monday.
The documents also include correspondence that show the tougher battle a small Caymanian developer had in securing a waiver of just $46,000 on an increased stamp duty fee charged by government. This increase arose because the developer, who owns the land, had enhanced the value of the property himself before registering the development in a company name.
A residential strata development, Leeward Quay was a small project and it took the developer some two years to get the concession on the additional stamp duty fee.
See all the documents obtained via FOI request in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Policy, Politics
Don’t worry guys .. government have a new credit line facility so we’ll make up for lost funds…
What a joke.
Residency by incestment.
Buy an expensive condo + secure automatic permanent residency = Cayman Status in 5 years.
No limit. No quotas.
Caymanians and poor RERC f*ed.
In the meanwhile Caymanians pay full duty and get the shaft with no hesitation
Could just be paying Caymanians to say they work there. Free 12k for doing nothing. Probably what these people do cause they def just hire third world expats.
Investment in the future. 7.5% in stamp duty on all those units could easily be more than the waiver given. Thing is, you have to trust that our MPs can do the math well enough to make that worth while.
there is no need to give concessions though. This is a developer redeveloping an existing condo complex. They are going to do this anyway why give it away if you don’t have to..
We all know the politicians get their little cut on the side but this crap really needs to stop otherwise this will become the norm.
No concession are given to Caymanians or small developers to build an apartment complex. What makes them any less worthy of these concessions.
The soon to be 10 story luxury Lacovia condos top floor suites (yes the entire 10th floor) was purchased by Mark Cuban for USD $26 million – wouldn’t be something bad if few million dollars went into new vocational education system, Dr Lockhart special need school, new cannibas oil facility etc.
But here’s some food for thought – When that developer comes knocking, I sure hope it’s Johann, Myles, Alric, Ezzard or Arden doors they be knocking on. Make the changes in 5/2021
Bullshit! Lacovia doesn’t have a large penthouse. It’s 3 buildings
He will pay close to $1.9M in stamp duty, there is you couple of million, but as we know with CIG this $$ goes into a big black hole.
Nice story-line. Can you offer any public documentation to support your claim?
No? ….
Is Mr Cuban banned from purchasing what was a public sale? I don’t know much about him, but if he has the $$$, then why are you dissing him above any other buyer???
Savior that would be a nightmare. Please don’t use those names together every again. Yikes!
I will never vote for Joey Hew again. He is a massive disappointment and shown his true colors.
Joey Who? Him and PPM better not knock on my door. Waste of space all of em
5:12. Joey will be win again and again. He has no real competition.
He has done an amazing job in tourism and now as a Minister.
Look at all contracts pre & post construction.
Look at all the service contracts. Who is doing the work?
Are any PEP’s involved, their interests or businesses?
Follow the paper trail, all funds dispersed at every stage of the project. Cayman’s governance is at best incompetent or at worst corrupt. Either way the people get screwed.
When the island finally opens and the tourists see all the cement construction and high rise towers, they will not return. Dart et al will make money building these ugly buildings, but then they will remain empty. Cayman is turning into one ugly looking Caribbean island, imo.
Like you, I think we are trading super luxury hotels for those more humble ones that have and will accommodate our bread-and-butter — the middle class visitor. The very rich won’t trickle much down, and worse yet, with the concessions given, they will be able to unfairly compete with existing Caymanian-owned businesses.
We are creating a concrete jungle and a sharp class divide of rich and poor. Everything once unique and pure about this island is nearly lost; a person might as well stay in Miami Beach.
I guess we’d better go visit 3 Mile Beach before it disappears altogether.
Residency by incestment.
Buy an expensive condo + secure automatic permanent residency = Cayman Status in 5 years.
No limit. No quotas.
Caymanians and poor RERC f*ed.
DO NOT complain about losing beach access. You made fun of the ladies from WB that tried to stop any access being blocked KNOWING THIS would be what would happen.
More ‘hide and watch’ to come…
Yup Caymanians have evolved into some real hypocrites lately…
There are no standards for anything in this process. No one can explain the grant of concession process and it’s justification.
There is no review of what CIG is getting in return for the lucrative concession package
There is no process just a feeling and deal between the Mr Hew Minister of Commerce, Planning & Infrastructure and developer
There is no accountability
There is no transparency
The concessions equate to straight profits for the developers
The rich get richer while the poor get poorer as the politicians try to buy political support and votes with turkeys, hams, CUC and Water Authority vouchers.
Time to vote out Hew and this government for selling out Cayman and lining their own pockets
What a sell out!! This is very hurtful; why give these concessions and hope that they will give some little pittance to vocational training!! Why?? Government should simply collect their revenue and then spend it on vocational training etc.
Why do we continue to make these awful deals where we end up ALWAYS getting the losing end of the stick? Why?
Meanwhile, the normal man pays out the wahzoo to build a single story 3bdr dwelling home.
When will Joey Hew and Cabinet understand these concessions represent immediate profits for the wealthy developers?
Another bad deal and more giveaways brought to us by Alden McLaughlin and his protege Minister Hew the ppm version of a young McKeeva Bush.
Where is the Auditor General’s investigation into granting of concessions?
Dont forget the PPM puppet master turned planning “consultant” who is the first step in these concession greasing deals.
So give the concessions create jobs and boast to the economy. Receive millions in stamp duty.
Create jobs after the condos as built.
Refuse the concessions get an empty beach lot.
Why is this hard to understand.
Ask the hundreds of local businesses benefiting from this construction whether they support the concessions.
What a sell out!! This is very hurtful; why give these concessions and hope that they will give some little pittance to vocational training!! Why?? Government should simply collect their revenue and then spend it on vocational training etc.
Why do we continue to make these awful deals where we end up ALWAYS getting the losing end of the stick? Why?
Wellon demanded and got the reductions offered to Dart…..thanks again Mac.
WHY?????
Seriously, why do we keep giving to the rich while we are overtaxing the poor. Do we really need to incentivize these wealthy people to build more high rises that we don’t need.
May 2021, hurry come, please!
can you tell us the value in waivers the developer received on the other properties?
Joey Who strikes again!
‘Units sell for close to US$10 million’? Where? The only way anyone is going to pay that much money is if it’s a money-laundering exercise. This doesn’t make sense – I could probably buy a four-bed house in central London or LA for that kind of money, the only problem is that might leave a messy paper trail.
Have you looked at the CIREBA listings for Cayman condos on SMB? Everything on SMB is going for millions.
Thats always been the whole point of the condo market. Try doing notices that include a condo property. Nothing but company owners.
And hilariously the govt wanted the real estate agents to be the due diligence on tax evasion. All their buyers are investors waiting to buy in!
And I bet if you could dig deep enough you’d find out that the money fronting these projects is coming from the same sources that are buying the properties.
so the small man suffers again. A firm developing property to specifically price caymanians out of the market. They get this waiver yet Cayman Finance won’t allow me to use my waiver as a first time caymanian buyer on any property over $400k? Don’t ever believe this Govt. has ever had the interest of Caymanians at heart!!
It has nothing to do with “Cayman Finance” – where did that come from???
“…the developer is required to use his “best efforts” to ensure that 60% of the workers onsite during construction are Caymanians..”
Isn’t that already the Law?
But never enforced. Remember the R-C build? You could count the local workers on the fingers of one hand!
But employing overseas designers and engineers , and no import duty on hundreds of thousands in imported drawings and specifications, another loss of income to CIG.
Talk about welfare for millionaires… And how much did the politicians make off with? Which government official’s Zurich bank balance went up the most???
And past Min of planning Kurt Tibbetts is now consultant for big pocket developer, Bronte Delvp. Word is that Mr T walks into the planning office in Govt like he was still in charge – even parks himself vehicle in the underground parking lot used by sitting ministers, has his own lil pass key to get in & out too. Thought the UDP was bad enough……they can’t hold what’s left of the Progressive aka PPM.
So an incredibly wealthy developer has waivers on 3 developments. For the majority of which hold foreign investors. Whilst A young first time caymanian who wants to buy a property any amount above 400k can’t use their stamp duty waiver? Or even net it off to pay the difference? The Govt is actively pushing local investors out of the property market. This is who you vote for, take from us and give to the ultra wealthy!
Buyers at Watermark were not given waivers. This was a waiver on certain construction costs. So your comparison is not valid.
I will be first in line to shake this government’s hand over their handling of Covid. Truly impressive.
But the corruption surrounding everything else they’ve done is astonishing!!! From the port, to Mac being allowed to be a predator with no consequences, to these secret real estate deals, its truly heartbreaking what they’re doing to our country.
Is there anyone better to vote for? I don’t know, but I’m looking hard.
This article is so short-sighted and misleading. Here is the income for Cayman: The average initial selling price is approximately $7 million, which means at completion, owners will pay to the government initial duty totaling around $30 million (at the 7.5% SMB real estate duty rate). Plus the duty on all the new furniture the owners buy etc.
Upon completion, each time a single unit resells (at $8 to $10 million), the government gets $675,000. And multiple units will resell each year, for the next 20 years.
So factor that into your duty waiver discussion. If this plot of land stayed as a bush, zero income for Cayman government. With the development, tens of millions of incremental dollars for Cayman government. Over the next 10 years, this will mean $50 million for Cayman government. Where I am from, 50 is greater than 8.
You may be right. The issue however is that these deals are made in secret, with no oversight, transparency, regulations or even a framework.
Your numbers may be right…but we’ll never know because we’ll never know the full extent of what has been promised, nor which promises are actually kept.
What is the argument for giving concessions except that the developer will line the pockets of himself and a few helping hands.
This is true. But those sales and the resulting stamp duty would be received by the government anyway provided the project was built.
Yes it is. So, following this logic: 58 is greater than 50!
The question is would the property have gone ahead without the waiver… i think so, the developer is not passing it to the buyer, just simply bigger profit for them. Therefore the property would have done ahead and the government did not need to get 8m to a single individual.
Wrong. Watermark first owners arent paying 7.5% stamp duty on closing. These fees are part of the ongoing defunding of our revenue for developers to get guaranteed sales and millionaires to get discounts. I guarantee you, no stamp duty for first contract buyers just like all the other developments. Theres the first $30M loss…add that to the $8.2 and keep your hand on the + button for $1M tower crane, other equipment and then materials….
And you know what?? We the Caymanians, like that tract of bush just THE WAY IT WAS!! It was one of the few places where we had beach access and there were some nice shady grape trees. Who needs another 10 storey building?? Fraser Wellon should not get one dime in concessions. He doesn’t even like Caymanians!! Please GO AWAY AND LEAVE US ALONE!! Just G-O.
That’s where the owners of the island will live…
Roll on the next earthquake 🙂
As for ‘60% of the workers onsite during construction are Caymanians’? ROTFLMAO!!!
60%? Maybe 6% lol. I don’t really see why the duty waiver is even needed. That building probably costs hundreds of millions but $9m will break the bank? Seems like a pretty bad deal to me.