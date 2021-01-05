Millionaire condo tower gets $8.2M waiver deal

Watermark condo tower, artist’s rendition

WaterMark construction site

WaterMark construction site

(CNS): The developer behind the WaterMark condo tower on Seven Mile Beach currently under construction, where units sell for close to US$10 million, has been granted CI$8.2 million in import duty waivers on all construction materials and equipment for its development until February 2023. Fraser Wellon is the developer behind this latest luxury development, which is unlikely to contribute to the tourism accommodation pot.

The CI$8.2 million given up by the public purse has bought taxpayers some local construction jobs as the developer is required to use his “best efforts” to ensure that 60% of the workers onsite during construction are Caymanians, according to documents released to CNS as part of an ongoing freedom of information request.

In the original grant of the waiver, the conditions laid out by the Ministry of Finance included the requirement for the developer to make a donation of an unspecified amount to a local technical-vocational training programme.

However, in a revised agreement letter, in which the ministry extended the period of the concession because of delays in the start of the project caused by planning and the COVID-19 lockdown, the ministry appears to have removed that requirement. (See pages 185-188 in documents relating to this FOI in the CNS Library.)

The ten-storey condo complex is aimed at high net worth individuals who are very unlikely to put their units in the rental accommodation pot. Experts tells CNS that the units will be acquired as part of property portfolios and investors rather than those who are likely to live in and use the condos on a regular basis.

The WaterMark is the third in a series of luxury condo developments by Wellon on Seven Mile Beach; it follows the seven-storey Waters Edge and the ten-storey Water Colours. While there are units available to rent in these gated condos, they are for a minimum stay of one month. The tower is situated very close to Public Beach, and with the start of the project, local access to yet another area of Grand Cayman’s world famous beach has been lost forever.

As a result these development concessions once again appear to provide only limited benefit to the local population, fuelling concerns that the waiver deals are removing the main benefits of development to the local economy, such as duties and fees.

CNS has contacted Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) to ask if the developer on this project has met his obligations and how such employment requirements on these types of projects are monitored. We continue to await a response.

Meanwhile, the latest documents CNS has received in our efforts to secure all the details of all the development deals that were agreed under the current administration can be found in the CNS Library. The records include details of the deal given to HHG Cayman Ltd for the re-development of the closed Margaritaville resort, as we reported on Monday.

The documents also include correspondence that show the tougher battle a small Caymanian developer had in securing a waiver of just $46,000 on an increased stamp duty fee charged by government. This increase arose because the developer, who owns the land, had enhanced the value of the property himself before registering the development in a company name.

A residential strata development, Leeward Quay was a small project and it took the developer some two years to get the concession on the additional stamp duty fee.