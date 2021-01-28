McLean and Miller file motion to oust speaker

Speaker McKeeva Bush, Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell unveil the plaque in Parliament at the renaming ceremony

(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean (EE) and Independent MP Ezzard Miller (NS) have filed a no confidence motion calling for McKeeva Bush to be ousted from his prestigious parliamentary position as speaker. The motion is a second attempt after Kenneth Bryan MP thwarted their first effort and the government has since refused to entertain the idea of a vote to remove Bush until the charges against him for assault were settled.

Now that Bush has been convicted and is currently serving a suspended sentence for his attack on the female manager of the Coral Beach Bar in February last year, there are no legal excuses for the government to hide behind. However, the efforts by the two men are unlikely to result in Bush being kicked out of his high office, even if the motion makes it to the floor.

A no confidence motion needs two thirds of the MPs to support it to succeed, which means that if the motion is supported by the entire opposition benches, they will still need five people from government to join them. But if Miller and McLean can get the motion onto the floor of the parliament before it is dissolved in March ahead of the elections, it will force the government MPs, who have all been deafeningly silent on the issue, to say exactly why Bush should keep his high office.

Miller and McLean said the refusal of the Government of National Unity to take action against their colleague was the primary reason for the motion. and McLean had warned the premier in a recent letter that this would be forthcoming if he did nothing.

“The Speaker of the Parliament is one of the most esteemed roles an elected member can hold under our Constitution,” he noted in a release. Bush, by virtue of his previous leadership and ministerial roles, holds the title ‘Honourable’ for life, and McLean said that many Caymanians had hoped he would do “the Honorable thing” and resign, in light of his conviction.

“While it came as no surprise that Speaker Bush refused to resign despite his criminal conviction and suspended custodial sentence, I am surprised that Premier McLaughlin, as the leader of the Unity Government, refused to demand his resignation or take the necessary steps to remove him,” the opposition leader added.

“It was my hope that Premier McLaughlin would have exercised the same moral conviction, integrity, and leadership that he displayed more than eight years ago when he moved a no confidence motion against McKeeva Bush after he was arrested and charged,” he said.

The failure by both men to do the right thing “demonstrated contempt for our democratic principles and will further serve to marginalise women in our society”.

Miller, who has never let up his public calls for the speaker to be removed, said Bush and McLaughlin’s behaviour displayed the highest level of dishonour and disrespect to women and everyone that calls the Cayman Islands home.

“Both our Court of Law and our Court of Public Opinion have found Speaker Bush guilty and it is not right that a convicted criminal should hold one of the highest positions in our Parliament,” he said. Miller said he was “also saddened” that every member of government, “especially the women MPs, have chosen to remain silent on this issue where a woman was assaulted, and the perpetrator was found guilty in our courts. What message is this sending to women and the community?”

Miller said the motion should not have had to come from the opposition members. “But this is what happens when politicians decide to worry about re-election and how it will go down with the people who support Speaker Bush. This is shameful,” he added.

McLaughlin made his position clear following Bush’s conviction when he told CNS that he didn’t think the “the country would be well served” by bringing his government down because of demands for his resignation. The premier also stated that he was not sure if the Parliament would even meet before it was dissolved.