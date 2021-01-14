Man arrested after violent assault posted online

(CNS): A 35-year-old man from George Town was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a violent assault early on New Year’s Eve that was widely circulated on social media. Police had been called to the fight at around 12:30am on Thursday, 31 December, involving several people at a bar on Smith Road. However, by the time they got there, those involved had all left. But soon afterwards a man turned up at the police station with injuries caused by a machete.

The assault on the victim by a man wearing a distinctive yellow and black stripped polo shirt had been filmed by witnesses and was posted on social media.

Police did not say if the footage led to the suspect’s arrest but said that he had been arrested for assault ABH and has since been granted bail with conditions, as investigations continue.