Losing MPs to get pay-off in new package

Speaker McKeeva Bush, Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell unveil the plaque in Parliament

(CNS): To go with the new names and rules at the Cayman Islands House of Parliament, MPs are also getting a new, even more generous salary and benefits package that includes a three-month pay-off should they lose their seats in the election in May. MPs who fail to retain their seats will now get a lump sum in the region of CI$30,000 to help ease the transition from the world of politics.

MPs agreed to give themselves the new ‘severance’ package when they were making committee stage amendments to the Legislative Assembly Management Law, which was passed in December as part of the parliament’s transition to independence

In addition to giving those MPs who lose and those who chose not to stand for re-election three months salary, the new package provides MPs with more money for constituency and executive allowances.

All MPs will receive $5,000 per month for their offices and constituency expense and the MPs representing Cayman Brac and Little Cayman will get an additional accommodation and travel allowance of $5,000. The premier will also get an executive allowance of $5,000 per month in addition to his constituency allowance, while the opposition leader will pocket an additional $3,500 per month.

The new law sets out a pay scale schedule of MPs’ earnings and the pay given to the senior posts but it still does not reveal exactly how much each member gets, depending on their office, on pay and benefits.

The law also give the premier discretionary powers over pay, which Ezzard Miller, the independent MP for North Side, pointed out will enable the next leader to add more pay and allowances for members where he sees fit. Miller said he had objected to the discretionary nature of the additional pay and had unsuccessfully lobbied for a more transparent and clear pay schedule, which would allow the public to see exactly what MPs were getting and for what.

Miller warned that the door was open for the next premier to use that power in the horse-trading over the next government, which most pundits expect will happen in May 2021.

The bill also deals with the new management structure of parliament and the creation of the Legislative Commission and its council, as well as pay structures for parliamentary staff, who are no longer civil servants.

