Losing MPs to get pay-off in new package
(CNS): To go with the new names and rules at the Cayman Islands House of Parliament, MPs are also getting a new, even more generous salary and benefits package that includes a three-month pay-off should they lose their seats in the election in May. MPs who fail to retain their seats will now get a lump sum in the region of CI$30,000 to help ease the transition from the world of politics.
MPs agreed to give themselves the new ‘severance’ package when they were making committee stage amendments to the Legislative Assembly Management Law, which was passed in December as part of the parliament’s transition to independence
In addition to giving those MPs who lose and those who chose not to stand for re-election three months salary, the new package provides MPs with more money for constituency and executive allowances.
All MPs will receive $5,000 per month for their offices and constituency expense and the MPs representing Cayman Brac and Little Cayman will get an additional accommodation and travel allowance of $5,000. The premier will also get an executive allowance of $5,000 per month in addition to his constituency allowance, while the opposition leader will pocket an additional $3,500 per month.
The new law sets out a pay scale schedule of MPs’ earnings and the pay given to the senior posts but it still does not reveal exactly how much each member gets, depending on their office, on pay and benefits.
The law also give the premier discretionary powers over pay, which Ezzard Miller, the independent MP for North Side, pointed out will enable the next leader to add more pay and allowances for members where he sees fit. Miller said he had objected to the discretionary nature of the additional pay and had unsuccessfully lobbied for a more transparent and clear pay schedule, which would allow the public to see exactly what MPs were getting and for what.
Miller warned that the door was open for the next premier to use that power in the horse-trading over the next government, which most pundits expect will happen in May 2021.
The bill also deals with the new management structure of parliament and the creation of the Legislative Commission and its council, as well as pay structures for parliamentary staff, who are no longer civil servants.
Check back with CNS later this week for more on potential post election bribery.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Wow! You can’t make this $hit up!
Does this happen for politicians anywhere else in the world? We need to vote every single one out that voted for this come May.
This lot are all shameless and deserve to be voted out for lining their own pockets at our expense while they screw up Cayman
They will have to give the severance back if they succesfully run again in four years?🤔
“Got a conviction? Come this way, my friend. Have I got a job for you!”
CNS: cross-reference the salary grades in the Schedule to the Law to the civil service salary grade chart. Grade A, Point 5 + $5,000/month allowance = CI$262,536 for the Premier, for example. Also note that a brand new backbencher at Grade D, Point 1 earns CI$121,212 – that’s the minimum.
http://gazettes.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12910480.PDF
This is just the beginning. They voted for no oversight of what they get up to – that was the biggest bonus they gave themselves.
Alden McLaughlin and McKeeva Bush are self serving greedy dishonorable men that are buying political support from other MP’s with pubic funds. This government are all focused on doing whatever it takes to get theirs and feeding all the other piglets at the trough. Cayman has become a banana republic under the leadership of both men. They are the same type of poor leader and human being.
A number of them are already double dipping. Guess that justifies triple dipping.
Guess we now know how many of them think that they have a good chance of losing in May.
Just goes to prove how eternally Honourable they are.
Are they exempt from the FOI Law too?
I think the 3 months severance pay is reasonable, that’s what the private sector and most people get and to be honest, Who is going to offer a losing politician a job ? That doesn’t happen very often in Cayman.
Are you kidding me??!!! They all have fallbacks with the people whose interests they’ve been promoting- eg- Alden will be back at a law firm, Tara will be back at a law firm, Kurt retired one of the richest (because he knew who paid well while in office). Fork that. We have kids without food!!!!! We have schools that can’t be completed!!! F every one of these corrupt politicians
Our representatives are hired on a fixed term contract for 4 years. Voting themselves a severance package for getting turfed out for doing a shi@#y job is abusive.
Seems fair to me. Nothing to see here.