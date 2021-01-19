Local boutique B&B struggled for concessions

The Cottages in East End

(CNS): The local owner of The Cottages, a small boutique style B&B resort in East End, battled to get modest duty concessions for her development, even as some of Cayman’s wealthiest developers were getting concessions worth millions of dollars. During the course of Cayman News Services’s efforts to get government to release all of the details of duty and other concession deals it signed with developers over this administration, discrepancies have emerged regarding who gets what.

The Caymanian behind the ten individual cottages told CNS said she had applied for the waiver under the ‘Go East’ initiative and because she was attempting to do something very different with the project.

Expressing gratitude for the $100,000 waiver she managed to get from government for some construction materials and fittings for her development, she said it was only a tiny fraction of the money she invested. The local businesswoman, who did not want to be named, said that in the end she probably used less than half of the concessions because she purchased much of the materials used locally.

What she had really needed was help with the planning fees and, given the challenges she faced opening just a few months before the pandemic struck, a waiver of tourism accommodation fees for her first year, she said, noting that other developers had received that type of concession.

“I am really grateful for the concessions I did get,” she told CNS. “But we needed a little more help in the beginning and we are disappointed, given what other major developers managed to get. We have created something unique that has been a benefit to Cayman, as 85% of our first guests were new visitors to the islands.”

The Cottages was a dream she had long held and the aim was to offer something to visitors that hasn’t been available here before. She said it is the price that has helped her stay afloat during these difficult times, as well as local people choosing to have a staycation at the resort since the pandemic struck.

CNS continues to press government for all of the concession deals made over the past four years in order to understand what benefits the CIG or the wider community receives from such deals.

It has been revealed that the developers behind the controversial FIN development received $2.8 million in concessions and that $8.2 million was given to the WaterMark currently under construction on Seven Mile Beach. HHG Cayman, which has left creditors and workers out of pocket, was given concessions on a huge range of goods, from plates to kitchen staff aprons, for the redevelopment of the Margaritaville resort.

However, it appears that the same type of support is not offered to smaller projects that have far less impact on the environment and are away from the overcrowded Seven Mile Beach, even though these projects fit with government’s claimed desires to see Caymanian developers succeed.

In addition to the very limited support offered to The Cottages, the ongoing freedom of information request revealed how the local developer behind Leeward Quay struggled to get a small duty concession for additional stamp duty charges that largely resulted from the work he did on his own land.

CNS is continuing to fight for more information on all of the concession deals government has entered into where duties of fees have been waived, but we have been told that the details of at least four major projects will not be released due to non-disclosure agreements. However, CNS will be taking this battle to the Office of the Ombudsman.