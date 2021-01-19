Local boutique B&B struggled for concessions
(CNS): The local owner of The Cottages, a small boutique style B&B resort in East End, battled to get modest duty concessions for her development, even as some of Cayman’s wealthiest developers were getting concessions worth millions of dollars. During the course of Cayman News Services’s efforts to get government to release all of the details of duty and other concession deals it signed with developers over this administration, discrepancies have emerged regarding who gets what.
The Caymanian behind the ten individual cottages told CNS said she had applied for the waiver under the ‘Go East’ initiative and because she was attempting to do something very different with the project.
Expressing gratitude for the $100,000 waiver she managed to get from government for some construction materials and fittings for her development, she said it was only a tiny fraction of the money she invested. The local businesswoman, who did not want to be named, said that in the end she probably used less than half of the concessions because she purchased much of the materials used locally.
What she had really needed was help with the planning fees and, given the challenges she faced opening just a few months before the pandemic struck, a waiver of tourism accommodation fees for her first year, she said, noting that other developers had received that type of concession.
“I am really grateful for the concessions I did get,” she told CNS. “But we needed a little more help in the beginning and we are disappointed, given what other major developers managed to get. We have created something unique that has been a benefit to Cayman, as 85% of our first guests were new visitors to the islands.”
The Cottages was a dream she had long held and the aim was to offer something to visitors that hasn’t been available here before. She said it is the price that has helped her stay afloat during these difficult times, as well as local people choosing to have a staycation at the resort since the pandemic struck.
CNS continues to press government for all of the concession deals made over the past four years in order to understand what benefits the CIG or the wider community receives from such deals.
It has been revealed that the developers behind the controversial FIN development received $2.8 million in concessions and that $8.2 million was given to the WaterMark currently under construction on Seven Mile Beach. HHG Cayman, which has left creditors and workers out of pocket, was given concessions on a huge range of goods, from plates to kitchen staff aprons, for the redevelopment of the Margaritaville resort.
However, it appears that the same type of support is not offered to smaller projects that have far less impact on the environment and are away from the overcrowded Seven Mile Beach, even though these projects fit with government’s claimed desires to see Caymanian developers succeed.
In addition to the very limited support offered to The Cottages, the ongoing freedom of information request revealed how the local developer behind Leeward Quay struggled to get a small duty concession for additional stamp duty charges that largely resulted from the work he did on his own land.
CNS is continuing to fight for more information on all of the concession deals government has entered into where duties of fees have been waived, but we have been told that the details of at least four major projects will not be released due to non-disclosure agreements. However, CNS will be taking this battle to the Office of the Ombudsman.
See the duty concession documents for The Cottages (plus those for all other developments that we have received so far via an FOI request) in the CNS Library.
Category: development, Local News
What other concessions did the big developers get over and above import duty waivers?
Why woule she expect a concession on planning fees. Okay the silly season has officially begun.
This is what happens when you fall on the wrong political side of the party in power in the Cayman Islands.
So much of the injustices and corruption exposed over the last couple of years yet NOTHING will ever come of it.
When you have the premier of the country excepting and allowing the speaker of the house to remain in a position of “honorable” to remain in parliament yet convicted of violence… Oh, well, nevermind. Who cares? NO ONE with the ability to do anything about it.
However, it will blow up in our faces at some point. It cannot continue.
The Cayman development economy is run by robber barons who own the local politicos. No different than everywhere else. The main difference is that here we know them all personally. Just wash your hands and count your fingers after each interaction and you’ll be safe.
In the Cayman Islands, we blindly allow, and readily accept, that our politicians moonlight and get paid as “consultants” in exchange for giving away our own public revenue, and crown resources. Even after reading the Stan Thomas red-handed fax, Caymanians, as a people did nothing. Our CFO has recently admitted – astonishingly – that nobody is keeping track of these now bottomless concessions to preferred patron developers. Meanwhile, our lead anti-corruption crusader, Ezzard Miller, is crying foul at unfairness in the arena of vote-buying baksheesh. With willing schemers like this, you needn’t wonder how we have the reputation we have.
concessions will be based upon investment into local economy…small development =small investment= small concession. simple % calculation.
total non-story.
At a certain point is it not prudent to reduce duty across the board on construction materials (and mandate retailers pass that savings on)? That would help out everyone from the backyard project to the big developers evenly, no more concession applications or approvals to deal with. Makes housing more affordable etc.
The message is here:
Everything you may need can be bought on island!!!!!!!!!!!!
Stop giving the concessions and force them to buy local.
Aside from that, from experience, I know that the CIG did not pay Caymanians for the promises they set out in the “Go East Initiative”. They left a lot of Caymanians holding the bag and not even helping out at the end. Another feel good tag line that means NOTHING.
Bvi part 2……
Joey Who gots to go in 2021
He’ll be going to Monaco on the taxpayers dime.
Where is the auditor general’s investigation into this entire mess. Minister Who only helps who they want but regular folks suffer with everything they try to do. Try to build on another room or close in your garage and see the headaches that planning and government give Caymanians.
Another Joey Hew botched job. Only wealthy developers deserve assistance to put towards their profit margins. Caymanians get little to nothing as usual
They make up the rules as the go along and only help special interests.
Did she give any contracts to The Who’s? If not that would explain everything.
Those are the rules of engagement around. I help you and you have to help me and my interests by using certain service providers. That is how kickbacks work under this government.
Imagine owning a company where your employees get to make sweetheart deals and then hide it from you because they deem you’re not educated enough to understand it.