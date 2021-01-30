Lifer and burglars on run from law

(CNS): Three men released from prison last year on conditional release, including one man who was serving a life sentence for murder, appear to be on the run from the law. After what were said to be extensive but unsuccessful searches over the last few months police are now turning to the public to help them find Otis Myles from George Town, as well as Mitchum Wood and Kurt Ebanks from Bodden Town. All three men have breached their conditional release terms.

In a press release Friday night the police said that repeated requests to surrender at their last known addresses have been ignored.

Kurt Fabian Ebanks (44) was serving a life sentence for the murder of taxi driver Curtis Seymour in 2001 but had been released early. Ebanks has a light brown complexion, brown eyes and a bald head with long facial hair. He is of medium build and is approximately 5’11” tall. When caught and returned to jail Ebanks could be required to serve the five years remaining on his tariff before being considered for release again.

Serial burglar and jewel thief Otis Melbourne Myles (34) who was serving a seven year term is described as having dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and low cut black hair with facial hair. He is of slim build and approximately 6’ in height. He will be required to serve almost two more years before his sentence is spent.

Meanwhile 32-year-old Mitchum Kenjo Wood, another habitual offender had been serving time for stealing the war medals of Cayman’s first governor, Athelstan Charles Long. When caught he will have around 12 more months to serve. He is described as having long black hair, light brown complexion, and brown eyes. He is of slim build and approximately 6’ tall.

All three men were urged to hand themselves in to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, or the nearest active police station at any time of day or night.

Police also warned anyone who maybe assisting the three men that it is against the law to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If convicted it carries a maximum fine of $5000 or imprisonment for two years.

Police asked anyone with information about the men to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website.