Judicial review of civil union law remains secret

Kattina Anglin

(CNS): A law suit filed by local conservative, Christian activist, Kattina Anglin, seeking a judicial review of the governor’s use of his constitutional powers to implement the Civil Partnership Law is still not publicly available, even though it appears the case was granted leave to proceed. The case was accepted by Justice Richard Williams in November, according to an application filed with the Privy Council in the Day-Bodden case, but the application to the local courts remains under wraps.

The media is no longer able to do physical searches in the Grand Court and must now look online for writs, suits and judicial review (JR) applications filed in the civil division of the Grand Court. But not all documents appear to be making it to the new database in a timely manner, or in some case at all. As a result, a significant public interest case still remains largely unreported in the press and members of the public are unable to access the legal action for which they are footing the bill.

However, Anglin has also joined a separate application to the Privy Council by Bishop Nicholas Sykes and the Cayman Ministers Association to intervene in the well documented same-sex marriage case when it is heard in London next month.

The Privy Council has rejected this request but the submission in the application had made clear that Anglin’s case is proceeding in the Cayman courts, raising the question as to why it is still being withheld from the public.

The application to the Privy Council describes Anglin as the “plaintiff in an application for Judicial Review in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands”, adding that leave for permission for that Judicial Review was granted on 20 November.

The document asserts that the permission was given in relation to the scope of the powers of the governor, as expressed in section 81 of the Constitution. It appears Anglin is challenging the governor’s implementation of the Civil Partnership Law on the grounds that this is not an ‘external affair’ and that the obligations arising from the ECHR do not necessarily make it so.

The argument is largely that the governor was wrong when he evoked the constitutional power he has under section 81 because it is meant to deal only with matters that impact foreign relations. Anglin is arguing that such ‘external affairs’ does not extend to compliance with international obligations.

The document also reveals that the attorney general has responded to Anglin’s case by arguing that the governor possesses jurisdiction to introduce the Civil Partnership Law, 2020 because it does fall within the definition of ‘external affairs’ within Section 55(1)(b) of the Constitution as it remedies a breach of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The actual intervention application to the Privy Council, which documents the progress of Anglin’s JR, is based on concerns that the attorney general has already made several concessions in this case. As a result, Bishop Sykes, the CMA and Anglin had argued that this could prevent the Privy Council from a full consideration of the relevant legal issues when they consider the Day-Bodden case next month.

The applicants go on to argue, among other points, that they should be allowed to intervene to present the full case against re-instating the chief justice’s ruling legalising same-sex marriage as well as the implementation of the Civil Partnership Law (CPL). They argue that the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal was wrong when it directed government to introduce same-sex unions.

They suggested that the CPL is a legal protection too far, as the ECHR allows for a “considerable margin of appreciation in respect of the degree or extent of such protection” given to same-sex couples.

CNS has contacted the courts on several occasions and the governor’s office regarding Anglin’s judicial review, and while the governor’s office has said it is unable to comment, the courts have consistently stated that the application is not a public document. However, we understand that the application was made in the normal way of all JRs and was submitted by James Kennedy, a partner at KSG Attorneys at Law and an experienced attorney, on behalf of Anglin.

The application for the judicial review has received legal aid. It was listed to be heard by Justice Williams last month but was adjourned to an as yet unconfirmed date. At this point, it remains a mystery as to why the public is not being granted access to the actual application.

CNS reached out to the courts again on Wednesday and we were informed that the inquiry had been passed to the relevant person and we are awaiting a response.