Judicial review of civil union law remains secret
(CNS): A law suit filed by local conservative, Christian activist, Kattina Anglin, seeking a judicial review of the governor’s use of his constitutional powers to implement the Civil Partnership Law is still not publicly available, even though it appears the case was granted leave to proceed. The case was accepted by Justice Richard Williams in November, according to an application filed with the Privy Council in the Day-Bodden case, but the application to the local courts remains under wraps.
The media is no longer able to do physical searches in the Grand Court and must now look online for writs, suits and judicial review (JR) applications filed in the civil division of the Grand Court. But not all documents appear to be making it to the new database in a timely manner, or in some case at all. As a result, a significant public interest case still remains largely unreported in the press and members of the public are unable to access the legal action for which they are footing the bill.
However, Anglin has also joined a separate application to the Privy Council by Bishop Nicholas Sykes and the Cayman Ministers Association to intervene in the well documented same-sex marriage case when it is heard in London next month.
The Privy Council has rejected this request but the submission in the application had made clear that Anglin’s case is proceeding in the Cayman courts, raising the question as to why it is still being withheld from the public.
The application to the Privy Council describes Anglin as the “plaintiff in an application for Judicial Review in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands”, adding that leave for permission for that Judicial Review was granted on 20 November.
The document asserts that the permission was given in relation to the scope of the powers of the governor, as expressed in section 81 of the Constitution. It appears Anglin is challenging the governor’s implementation of the Civil Partnership Law on the grounds that this is not an ‘external affair’ and that the obligations arising from the ECHR do not necessarily make it so.
The argument is largely that the governor was wrong when he evoked the constitutional power he has under section 81 because it is meant to deal only with matters that impact foreign relations. Anglin is arguing that such ‘external affairs’ does not extend to compliance with international obligations.
The document also reveals that the attorney general has responded to Anglin’s case by arguing that the governor possesses jurisdiction to introduce the Civil Partnership Law, 2020 because it does fall within the definition of ‘external affairs’ within Section 55(1)(b) of the Constitution as it remedies a breach of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
The actual intervention application to the Privy Council, which documents the progress of Anglin’s JR, is based on concerns that the attorney general has already made several concessions in this case. As a result, Bishop Sykes, the CMA and Anglin had argued that this could prevent the Privy Council from a full consideration of the relevant legal issues when they consider the Day-Bodden case next month.
The applicants go on to argue, among other points, that they should be allowed to intervene to present the full case against re-instating the chief justice’s ruling legalising same-sex marriage as well as the implementation of the Civil Partnership Law (CPL). They argue that the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal was wrong when it directed government to introduce same-sex unions.
They suggested that the CPL is a legal protection too far, as the ECHR allows for a “considerable margin of appreciation in respect of the degree or extent of such protection” given to same-sex couples.
CNS has contacted the courts on several occasions and the governor’s office regarding Anglin’s judicial review, and while the governor’s office has said it is unable to comment, the courts have consistently stated that the application is not a public document. However, we understand that the application was made in the normal way of all JRs and was submitted by James Kennedy, a partner at KSG Attorneys at Law and an experienced attorney, on behalf of Anglin.
The application for the judicial review has received legal aid. It was listed to be heard by Justice Williams last month but was adjourned to an as yet unconfirmed date. At this point, it remains a mystery as to why the public is not being granted access to the actual application.
CNS reached out to the courts again on Wednesday and we were informed that the inquiry had been passed to the relevant person and we are awaiting a response.
Kattina Anglin, and other cloud fairy worshipers, forget that the Cayman Islands is a Dependent Territory of the United Kingdom. The Cayman Islands have been granted a degree of conditional self-autonomy in its affairs, at the blessing of the FCO, and with oversight of the Queen’s Governor. Under these conditions, the Cayman Islands must adopt legislative frameworks to conform with UK and ECHR civil rights, whether they like it, or believe in it, or not. Our attitude and laws were found repeatedly to be deficient in the case of civil unions – for more than 20 years. We were warned at regular intervals. The Premier echoed these sentiments himself, both as Premier, and a former practicing lawyer. The LA then chose to fail to adopt accommodating legislation. The presiding Judges, along with QCs on both sides, openly concede we had Orders in Council a long time coming. It’s what ya get.
This is going to cost us more money than the efforts to support agriculture in our country. Sad waste of money.
You really just need to move on and into the 21st century. If a gay/lesbian couple want to get married, let them. It’s got nothing to do with you and your made up false god beliefs. If I told you I worshipped the Greek god Zeus, or the Egyptian god Ra, I would be branded as insane, so what’s the difference.
The Governor acted according to instructions from UK. It is not reviewable by any court. What is here to review? Correct me someone if I understand it incorrectly.
I can’t believe I am paying for this ridiculous JR. As usual, the only winners will be the lawyers.
How does Ms. Anglin feel about the confessed and guilty woman beater occupying the Speaker position?
Same church but perhaps a different pew.
They are disgusting. Anglin and the CMA should be our there marching to remove the Speaker, Alison Ebanks and Sykes should be ashamed of themselves, along with all the elected members who are condoning the actions of McKeeva Bush.
Imagine being inspired by a made-up religion to do harm to your neighbors. Imagine being motivated and led about by a nonexistent god.
So weird.
Please. It doesn’t help this issue to meld religion into it; we should insist it be kept separate. It is a legal issue, and one of civil rights and equality.
I understand that Kattina Anglin is wearing the cape of Christiandom, and I really resent that, because it implies an tacit agreement with her and all Christians.
Judgement doesn’t belong to her or any of us. This is a question of persecution of a minority, or equality for all citizens and residents. Please. PLEASE let us focus on what is important and not blur it with comparisons to MP convictions or religious dogma.
An aside: I think Ms. Anglin’s grin in the photo conveys far more than the sign. We should be better than this. All of us should be equal in the eyes of the law.
No, at this point, it’s truly only the fanatical creationists that take any issue with the motherland’s governance flow chart. Nobody else. Even the QCs from both sides agreed.
Keep your atheistic opinions to yourself, I don’t want to be infected by your idiotic expressions. If people want to believe In God and follow the teachings of Christ what’s wrong with that? What makes your opinion any more correct than theirs ? Billions of people follow Christianity are you saying they are all wrong ?
Noone can say they are right either. Religion steps way too far in attempts to affect lives of those who choose not to have anything to do with it. I doubt she would insist on JR if it was not something to do with gay rights, but let’s say, the right of women to vote or drive a vehicle. Like in some very religious countries.
Yes.
“I don’t want to be infected by your idiotic expressions”. Where does one even begin to comment on this stupid statement. Quick turn the lights out and hide under the bed before you become to gay. 😂
And to your comment about billions of Christians, think you may be slightly exaggerating that one. First most none of your supposed billions ever go to church and second most of them are pure hypocrites.
The issue with this is not weather your religious or not. it is a matter of law.
Religion is faith based construct, to believe you must take a leap of faith and that is each persons right to do or not to do.
The Law on the other hand is a lot more binary, are consenting adults rights being harmed? if the answer is yes then whose right is it to continue infringing upon them?
Cayman is a democracy not a theocracy. if the Christians want to change that, then what church would lead the islands? would it be the Anglican? the Catholic? what about the Baptist or the Seventh Day Adventist?
Democracy is built upon choice and it is no pastor or bishop or preacher’s right to demand societal change, just to advise their parishioners to the best of their ability
Some more than others. It seems the myth-quoting Creationists here never reach past their dog-eared Old Testaments, into the New Testament in the second half of the Book, do they? That’s the storyline beginning 2021 years ago, where Christ was born in a manger, grows up in Roman-occupied West Asia, and starts teaching the “Good News” of tolerance and acceptance to his disciples, with gems like: “love one another as I love you”, “do unto others as I do unto thee”, “judge not, lest thee be judged”; later, dying for the forgiveness of our considerable sins, so that repentant humans might qualify for a sleep-number cloud pillow upstairs. That’s Christianity. These are not just rules, but Golden Rules, and it’s ironic that so few of Cayman’s remaining devout Sunday attendees possess or apply the requisite piety, honesty, and self-reflected repentance to even understand how to get there, considering how much of their Earthly lives they purport to have spent occupying those pews. Wasting everyone’s time, including God’s. If there is a God, they are probably pretty busy with chore-lists on a multitude of interstellar solar systems, planets, black holes, anti-matter, and inter-spacial dimensions, having created everything. Kattina/Nicholas Sykes grievances with unknown strangers they refuse to love, or even accommodate as fellow humans, is probably way down the Godly priority list, and their ruling is unlikely to be favourable for their chances at cloud qualification.