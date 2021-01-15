HSA takes on Dunn for new deputy CEO post

Ronnie Dunn

(CNS): Ronnie Dunn has been appointed to the new role of deputy chief executive officer at the Health Services Authority (HSA). Dunn, who is a veteran of the public sector and professional accountant, will have oversight of Finance, Information Technology, Business Development, Marketing and Public Relations, as well as Infrastructure and Support Services in this newly created senior job at the hospital.

HSA Board Chairperson Jonathan Tibbetts said Dunn was the right person for the challenging and unique period in the healthcare sector. “He is a highly respected and proven leader and his experience in management and finance brings valuable insight to enhancing and achieving our strategic goals, in addition to improving our patient experience,” he added.

Dunn previously consulted at the HSA and worked as the acting chief financial officer. He also has over 10 years experience in core government, having held the position of CFO and director of budget and management. He has also acted as accountant general and was the chairman of the Central Tenders Committee, now the Public Procurement Committee.

CEO Lizzette Yearwood said Dunn had significantly contributed to the

HSA’s major milestone of having received its first clean audit opinion from the Office of the Auditor General. “I look forward to working with Mr Dunn in his new role of deputy CEO,” she said.

Dunn said he appreciated the opportunity to work with a fantastic team of caring professionals. “In this new role, I will rely heavily on their collective knowledge, skills and commitment to safe, quality service as we advance our vision of providing the best possible care to our patients and our

