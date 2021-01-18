Howard confirmed as roads boss, three years on

NRA Director Edward Howard

(CNS): After acting in the job for some three years the National Roads Authority Board has confirmed now confirmed Edward Howard as its new managing director. Howard took the reins in April 2018 after his former boss, Paul Parchment, was suspended and finally sacked later that year over what was believed to be the alleged misuse of NRA resources.

Howard, a qualified engineer, has held the position of deputy MD at the NRA for 17 years and has acted as the director on several occasions, including this latest stint of almost three years. He started his 30-year government career with planning and public works before he moved to the NRA.

NRA Board Chairman John Ebanks said that Howard has already played a pivotal role in the planning, design and construction of nearly all of Grand Cayman’s road-related infrastructure over the past few decades.

“He continues to demonstrate strong organisational and strategic leadership in this field,” Ebanks said, noting Howard’s “impressive work ethic” and “impeccable character”, adding that he had “remained a stalwart supporter of the NRA and its mission”.

Minister of Commerce, Planning and Investment Joey Hew, who has responsibility for roads, said he was pleased with Howard’s appointment, as it will ensure continuity in the roads enhancement programme.

“It is always encouraging to be able to attract and retain Caymanian professionals of this calibre. I look forward to a robust and productive relationship with the NRA and its new leader,” he added.

Since Parchment was fired by the board in November 2018, officials have given no further details about the reasons. Then board chairman Donovan Ebanks said at the time that the board had completed its investigation into possible misuse of NRA resources and as a result of the findings Parchment had been sacked.

It is believed that he had been caught on camera using NRA heavy equipment and other resources for his own private work, but the Anti-Corruption Commission never admitted to conducting an investigation.