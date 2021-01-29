FS warns of long road to modernise CIG budget

FS Kenneth Jefferson is sworn in by PAC Chair Ezzard Miller on Thursday

(CNS) Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson has accepted that the current budget system doesn’t make the important link to show how public cash being spent by government is achieving its stated policies. The system is based on outputs rather than outcomes, which does not help people understand the real performance of government, he explained, but said that adopting a new model would take time, given the history that led to where the budget system is today.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday, alongside Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts, to answer questions about an audit on the government’s way of reporting the budget, Jefferson agreed with the findings that the system was voluminous and didn’t make the connections it should. But he warned that “we have a long way to go” to get to an outcomes-based model.

Jefferson said that it would be several years before the cumbersome and opaque government budget system will be modernised and the efficiency improved, as he pointed out the legal requirements and the evolution of today’s system, which began in the late 1990s.

The report by the Office of the Auditor General, Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency: Budgeting, which was published at the end of last year, said the current process was “not effective or transparent and there is scope for significantly more change to further simplify it to improve transparency and accountability”. Auditor General Sue Winspear also noted the failure to connect the government’s strategic policy statement, where it lays out how it will spend the people’s money and how this will achieve its aims.

The budget is a list of activities or projects rather than outcomes, which means it is not clear how these activities and projects contribute to government’s goals. “This, in turn, will make it difficult for core government entities and SAGCs to demonstrate how their activities contribute to outcomes,” she wrote.

Jefferson agreed that his department needed to help government find more appropriate measures that can reflect what it achieves with the money it collects in revenue. “We need to specify new performance measures for government,” he said, explaining that an outcomes budget can make a better connection between what government is doing and what it is achieving.

The Cayman Islands Government produces a set of government documents that is more voluminous than those produced for New Zealand, a country of five million people with an annual budget of over US$85 billion. That country was supposed to be a role model for the changes Cayman has made to its public accounting systems over the years, but the massive amount of information now created here is not helping the public understand anything.

Jefferson told PAC that despite this enormous amount of information, the important links are not there and new measures must be found to show the outcomes as well as the outputs and how the two are connected.