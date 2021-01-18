From $10.24 p/h to $235k p/a, CS salary scale revealed
(CNS): The government has gazetted the salary scales for 2021, which show how much core government workers are earning. The lowest pay for hourly workers is CI$10.24 per hour, which, depending on the hours worked, can be even less than trainees on the first rung of the salary ladder, who earn CI$1,700 per month. Meanwhile, those at the top of the pile can earn as much as CI$234,900 per year (which works out to be $19,575 per month).
Despite the massive disparity between those emptying our bins and those running ministries, the minimum wage in government is still markedly higher than the minimum hourly wage of $6 in the private sector. This has not changed since it was implemented almost five years ago in 2016, even though Cayman is going through a period of significant inflation.
Many government workers are on low pay, with more than 10% on hourly wages. But unlike private sector workers, they had the benefit of cost of living allowances as well as the increments in their salaries this year.
While a few dozen civil servants, such as judges and some chief officers, are earning as much $200,000 per year, the average annual salary is just under $50,000. However, the majority of government workers in 2018 were earning less than CI$4,000 per month, according to official annual report on the civil service demographics.
See the 2021 civil service salary scale in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Administration, Politics
I wish to commended the Government for its transparency.
Gone are the days when these documents were hidden away.
We complain about the MP’s allowances etc. But at least they published the information.
This is a welcomed development.
I must say these salaries seem fair to me.
Think of a chief Officer who is responsible for a $50 million dollar budget and 1000 staff. In the private sector someone with that responsibility would be paid $250k per annum.
Looks like we are getting a good deal from the Government.
This article is factually wrong.
Judges are not on the civil service salary scale.
Chief Officers are on the C scale and will not make anywhere near $200k.
The fact that the top salary is just over $200k is a shame compared to private sector pay.
If we want to recruit and retain top talent in the civil service we have to pay them a top wage.
I wish I could make 1400 a month.
An irregular Cost of Living award to help against inflation, does not equate to an annual bonus in most of the private sector.
They deserve the compensation afterall 100% failure is not easy to achieve.