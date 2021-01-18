From $10.24 p/h to $235k p/a, CS salary scale revealed

(CNS): The government has gazetted the salary scales for 2021, which show how much core government workers are earning. The lowest pay for hourly workers is CI$10.24 per hour, which, depending on the hours worked, can be even less than trainees on the first rung of the salary ladder, who earn CI$1,700 per month. Meanwhile, those at the top of the pile can earn as much as CI$234,900 per year (which works out to be $19,575 per month).

Despite the massive disparity between those emptying our bins and those running ministries, the minimum wage in government is still markedly higher than the minimum hourly wage of $6 in the private sector. This has not changed since it was implemented almost five years ago in 2016, even though Cayman is going through a period of significant inflation.

Many government workers are on low pay, with more than 10% on hourly wages. But unlike private sector workers, they had the benefit of cost of living allowances as well as the increments in their salaries this year.

While a few dozen civil servants, such as judges and some chief officers, are earning as much $200,000 per year, the average annual salary is just under $50,000. However, the majority of government workers in 2018 were earning less than CI$4,000 per month, according to official annual report on the civil service demographics.