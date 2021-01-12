Foldats takes top job in Summary Courts

Chief Magistrate Foldate

(CNS): Valdis Foldats has been appointed chief magistrate following the retirement of Nova Hall. Foldats will take up the top job on the Summary Court bench next month following the internal recruitment by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, which recommended the long-serving magistrate for the job. Chief Justice Anthony Smellie said Foldats is a very well respected magistrate who has served the court for over eleven years.

“His colleagues and I welcome his appointment and look forward to his continued innovative work on the Diversionary Courts,” the chief justice said. “While we will formally bid goodbye to Chief Magistrate Hall at the Opening of the Grand Court later this month, I take this opportunity to thank Chief Magistrate for her leadership and dedication since her appointment,” Smellie added.

Governor Martyn Roper said he was pleased to appoint Foldats, adding that he was confident “his skills, experience, knowledge, passion, and commitment will all serve him well”. Roper also thanked Hall for her commitment over the past ten years.

Foldats was called to called to the bar in Canada in 1984 before moving to Cayman, where he spent fifteen years practicing law in the areas of criminal, coroner and disciplinary proceedings.

In 1999 he began working in the Judicial Administration as the registrar of appeal/senior deputy clerk before being promoted to the clerk of court, where he served for nine years. During this time he also gained experience as an acting magistrate. He was appointed a full-time magistrate by former governor Duncan Taylor in October 2011.