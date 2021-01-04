First COVID-19 results of year reveal nine cases

(CNS): Nine travellers tested positive for COVID-19 in the first batch of results for the New Year. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Monday that a total of 578 COVID-19 tests were carried out since New Year’s Eve, the rest of which were negative. Although all of these travellers were said to be asymptomatic, there are now 46 active cases of the virus among those in quarantine and isolation and eight of those patients are symptomatic.

There are currently a total of 834 people in isolation or quarantine, but with the arrival of the BA Flight on Tuesday, that number is expected to increase again. That flight will also be bringing Cayman’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials have still not confirmed the number of shots Cayman will receive but it is said to be several thousand. According to the national vaccination plan, healthcare and front-line personnel will the first to get the shots, followed by the elderly and most vulnerable.