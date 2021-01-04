First COVID-19 results of year reveal nine cases
(CNS): Nine travellers tested positive for COVID-19 in the first batch of results for the New Year. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Monday that a total of 578 COVID-19 tests were carried out since New Year’s Eve, the rest of which were negative. Although all of these travellers were said to be asymptomatic, there are now 46 active cases of the virus among those in quarantine and isolation and eight of those patients are symptomatic.
There are currently a total of 834 people in isolation or quarantine, but with the arrival of the BA Flight on Tuesday, that number is expected to increase again. That flight will also be bringing Cayman’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.
Officials have still not confirmed the number of shots Cayman will receive but it is said to be several thousand. According to the national vaccination plan, healthcare and front-line personnel will the first to get the shots, followed by the elderly and most vulnerable.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
The UK has just closed schools and banned unnecessary travel. Hopefully that includes travel to Cayman.
Perhaps our legislators are too busy voting themselves raises to even consider the risks the new strains are creating. Either that or they just don’t care.
Until and unless we require day of departure PCR/LAMP testing for all passengers boarding planes to Cayman the numbers will stay high. So will the probability that other passengers, airline crew, CBC and airport staff as well as taxi drivers handling incoming patients will be infected and will in turn bring Covid back into our community. Every sensible government on the planet is now requiring pre-departure testing. It is a shame ours is asleep at the switch.
Glad to hear all our regional teachers made it back then….
Might it not be better had they not?
🤔 we are allowing BA flights to Cayman and the rest of the world said “no” to the, why?
Hasn’t been a BA flight since Dec 15th. Try again.
So I woke up and suddenly GCM -> MIA flying Cayman Airways is 402.83 USD.
What happened ? What did I miss ?
“Time to recover” ?
I thought there was CAYMANKIND somehow, but hell no.
Asymptomatic or not they are positive. More positives flying in.
Awesome Alden just classy
Elvis – why are you scared of a virus with a survival rate for people under 40 of 99.997% ?
CNS: The pseudo-macho name calling is truly sickening. Stop it. The idea that people under 40 shouldn’t be worried about the virus is either fantastically stupid or unbelievably callous. Most people in the Cayman Islands know someone who is vulnerable either because of age or a pre-existing condition. I cannot imagine the kind of person who simply does not care about it spreading to them. And no, shutting them away somewhere does not work on any level.
Thumbs up was to CNS comment. Thank you for the leadership and facts CNS.
CNS – perhaps one solution to the problem of people like 7:13 posting random ridiculous numbers with no attribution to a credible source is to simply leave the number/fraction/percentage blank. That would discourage the 7:13 type of disinformation posts and hopefully encourage meaningful evidence based discussion.
Just left the evidence.
Read the great barrington declaration where the real experts call out Govt’s BS approach to the virus and confirm as follows:
The Great Barrington Declaration – As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.
Coming from both the left and right, and around the world, we have devoted our careers to protecting people. Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice.
Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.
Fortunately, our understanding of the virus is growing. We know that vulnerability to death from COVID-19 is more than a thousand-fold higher in the old and infirm than the young. Indeed, for children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza.
As immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all – including the vulnerable – falls. We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity – i.e. the point at which the rate of new infections is stable – and that this can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine. Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity.
The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.
Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19. By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent testing of other staff and all visitors. Staff rotation should be minimized. Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home. When possible, they should meet family members outside rather than inside. A comprehensive and detailed list of measures, including approaches to multi-generational households, can be implemented, and is well within the scope and capability of public health professionals.
Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.
https://gbdeclaration.org/
#restmycase
CNS: 5 failings of the Great Barrington Declaration’s dangerous plan for COVID-19 natural herd immunity
7:13 provides conclusive proof that there are random number generators in Cayman
CNS you may want to read the latest from the FDA released today.
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/risk-false-results-curative-sars-cov-2-test-covid-19-fda-safety-communication?utm_source=CDRHTwitterD
By the FDAs own admission, PCR testing for covid is flawed. It gives false positives and false negatives in a substantial amount of cases.
The New York Times reported this flaw back in August 2020 and said that in the samples they reviewed from three states where labs use a Ct of 37-40, up to 90% of tests were essentially false positives.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
Knowing this i think its fair to say that the approach from those in power is all wrong.
But hey don’t take my word for it. Take the word from the 40,000+ medical professionals across the globe who all say the same thing and signed the barrington declaration openly stating that lockdowns are not the way to fight the virus and that we should instead use a strategy called focused prevention.
https://gbdeclaration.org/
XXX – (CNS: people can look up the names if they like)
Let that sink in for a minute.
World experts in immunology are saying governments dont know what they’re doing, that lockdowns do more harm than good and the virus is only really life threatening for those with underlying health conditions and those who are of old age.
Then we have the FDA openly acknowledging that the covid tests we all used previously don’t work and incorrectly provide false positives in a substantial number of cases.
XXXX (CNS: Deleted more pseudo-macho BS. See comment above.)
The rest of us will continue living without fear as we know that the risk of death from covid is miniscule and that the number of positive cases the world over is stupendously exaggerated.
CNS: For balance…
expert reaction to Barrington Declaration, an open letter arguing against lockdown policies and for ‘Focused Protection’
5 failings of the Great Barrington Declaration’s dangerous plan for COVID-19 natural herd immunity