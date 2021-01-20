Fire crews back at burning dump

George Town dump (file photo)

(CNS): Government officials said the Cayman Islands Fire Service was back at the George Town dump at around 7pm on Tuesday evening, attending to “an incident” after “open flames were observed from the top of the landfill”. A release issued Tuesday evening said there was “limited impact from smoke to surrounding residents and businesses”, but gave no details of how the blaze had ignited. Yesterday, fire crews were on site dealing with a small fire believed to have been caused when a lithium battery was compacted into the general garbage. CNS has asked officials if today’s fire is a continuation of that small blaze and we are awaiting a response.

In the meantime, it was reported that the fire service has been working hard with staff from the Department of Environmental Health to extinguish the fire. “They will remain on scene to excavate and damp down surrounding area to reduce the chance of re-ignition,” the release stated.