Ex-football execs deny revised fraud charges

Canover Watson

(CNS): Canover Watson (49) and Bruce Blake (48) have denied revised fraud charges in the long-running Cayman Islands Football Association corruption case. Both men appeared in court Wednesday, where Watson, who was at the time of the alleged crime treasurer of the association, pleaded not guilty to transferring criminal property and secret commissions, false accounting and entering into an arrangement.

Meanwhile, Blake denied charges of acquiring criminal property, as well as false accounting and entering into an arrangement.

While Blake was formally suspended as VP of CIFA several years ago, it is understood that he has recently returned to the executive and it is not clear if he continues to have a role, formal or otherwise, with the local football body.

The CIFA probe has run for years, following 2015 arrest in Zürich and subsequent conviction of the former president, Jeff Webb, who was embroiled in the international FIFA scandal.

Watson and Blake were first arrested in 2017 in relation to a separate fraud. The men are accused of illegally transferring cash through sports companies that were supplying footballs and other kit to CIFA and CONCACAF.

Both men have been bailed. A trial date has yet to be confirmed for later this year.