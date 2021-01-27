Ebanks accepts Bush’s claim he was ‘attacked’

McKeeva Bush with Eugene Ebanks MP

(CNS): The West Bay Central MP and McKeeva Bush’s long-time political side-kick and running mate, Capt Eugene Ebanks, has accepted claims made by Bush, which were rejected by the court, that Livia Kwong, the victim of his assault, attacked him first. As constituents across Cayman pressure their MPs to respond to Bush’s conviction in the face of their largely silent complicity, a constituent in WBC shared the response he received from Ebanks with CNS.

The voter told us he was terribly disappointed with Ebanks’ excuses for Bush. The West Bay constituent, who had messaged Ebanks via the WhatsApp platform, said he felt that, despite claims by Ebanks that he didn’t condone violence against women, “his response was pathetic” over Bush’s conviction for a violent assault on a woman in the workplace.

He had also urged Ebanks to speak publicly as it was important that everyone heard the position MPs were taking. But with Ebanks, like most other members of the House remaining silent, the voter sent the WhatsApp exchange to us.

In the message to the voter, Ebanks said he did not condone that type of behaviour, no matter what the circumstances are. But the long-standing West Bay representative went on to say, “After the incident I had a meeting with McKeeva to get a better understanding of what really happened, he said that she attacked him first and the video did show that.”

However, these claims made by Bush were rejected by the court during his sentencing hearing and the video did not show Kwong attacking Bush.

Ebanks went on to say that he made Bush understand that he did not want “to be guilty by association and that I do not condone that type of behavior”. Ebanks added, “He has been a political colleague and friend for 20 years and I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but he knows and everyone who knows me knows where I stand on this issue.”

But according to the court’s findings, there was no benefit of the doubt to be given to Bush, who was convicted on an agreed set of facts, which did not include Kwong attacking Bush at any time. THE court determined that Kwong was at the time of the attack trying to assist Bush, who had collapsed in a drunken state on a pathway at the Coral Bay Beach Bar.

While the community has been outraged at Bush’s behaviour, the silence of the majority of MPs has further enraged many voters who are demanding a response from each member before the election as to why they have not removed Bush from his prestigious office as speaker.

Ezzard Miller MP has openly called for Bush’s removal since he was arrested, and Opposition Leader Arden McLean also wrote to the premier earlier this month requesting that he remove Bush from office. However, few MPs have made public comments about the situation and not one member of the government bench has asked for Bush to resign.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has said almost nothing about Bush’s behaviour but told CNS at the end of last year that he would not be seeking the speaker’s resignation because that would pose a threat to his coalition government and force unwelcome early elections.