Ebanks accepts Bush’s claim he was ‘attacked’
(CNS): The West Bay Central MP and McKeeva Bush’s long-time political side-kick and running mate, Capt Eugene Ebanks, has accepted claims made by Bush, which were rejected by the court, that Livia Kwong, the victim of his assault, attacked him first. As constituents across Cayman pressure their MPs to respond to Bush’s conviction in the face of their largely silent complicity, a constituent in WBC shared the response he received from Ebanks with CNS.
The voter told us he was terribly disappointed with Ebanks’ excuses for Bush. The West Bay constituent, who had messaged Ebanks via the WhatsApp platform, said he felt that, despite claims by Ebanks that he didn’t condone violence against women, “his response was pathetic” over Bush’s conviction for a violent assault on a woman in the workplace.
He had also urged Ebanks to speak publicly as it was important that everyone heard the position MPs were taking. But with Ebanks, like most other members of the House remaining silent, the voter sent the WhatsApp exchange to us.
In the message to the voter, Ebanks said he did not condone that type of behaviour, no matter what the circumstances are. But the long-standing West Bay representative went on to say, “After the incident I had a meeting with McKeeva to get a better understanding of what really happened, he said that she attacked him first and the video did show that.”
However, these claims made by Bush were rejected by the court during his sentencing hearing and the video did not show Kwong attacking Bush.
Ebanks went on to say that he made Bush understand that he did not want “to be guilty by association and that I do not condone that type of behavior”. Ebanks added, “He has been a political colleague and friend for 20 years and I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but he knows and everyone who knows me knows where I stand on this issue.”
But according to the court’s findings, there was no benefit of the doubt to be given to Bush, who was convicted on an agreed set of facts, which did not include Kwong attacking Bush at any time. THE court determined that Kwong was at the time of the attack trying to assist Bush, who had collapsed in a drunken state on a pathway at the Coral Bay Beach Bar.
While the community has been outraged at Bush’s behaviour, the silence of the majority of MPs has further enraged many voters who are demanding a response from each member before the election as to why they have not removed Bush from his prestigious office as speaker.
Ezzard Miller MP has openly called for Bush’s removal since he was arrested, and Opposition Leader Arden McLean also wrote to the premier earlier this month requesting that he remove Bush from office. However, few MPs have made public comments about the situation and not one member of the government bench has asked for Bush to resign.
Premier Alden McLaughlin has said almost nothing about Bush’s behaviour but told CNS at the end of last year that he would not be seeking the speaker’s resignation because that would pose a threat to his coalition government and force unwelcome early elections.
Eugene’s face says it all. Light is on but no one is home.
I love how we crucify a person for a mistake. Let the man serve his sentence with dignity! Big up Hon. Speaker Bush for not letting the detractors get in the way of your record of good service!
3:37 pm, so you are saying it’s ok to beat up on a woman and continue in the second highest Government position in the land, your sure are not the sharpest tool in the shed, Shane on you.
Dumb and dumber. Whogene’s only accomplishment is sleeping during the LA sessions. My fellow Caymanians what the f**k is wrong with unna. Why are we accepting this? Any other country would have stormed the LA and kicked his stupid ass all the
way back to his yard by now. They are all having a good laugh at our expense.
The way I see it is that politicians have been given a responsibility by God to live up to their promises.
The fact that most of them turn out to be dishonest sleaze bags is to their detriment.
I am incredibly disappointed in Eden and Suckoo. These men had the opportunity to really make a statement against the evils of the system, but they chose silence, except for the resistance against gay marriage.
This is why we will have Obama McLaughlin again.
Oh my god. WhoGene can actually speak. First thing he has said as a politician in 25 year!
Right? 😂 He’s as useless as the g in lasagne!
Silent like the P in swimming!
The only thing out of his mouth is to the bank teller “cash this CIG cheque”. 25 years equals how much for a part time job? FFS
Well,,,!,, really did not speak, WhatsApp ed.
One for the lawyers: How is McKeeva Bush not held in contempt of the court for maintaining this false narrative that “he was attacked first” and thus she somehow deserved his repeated barrages? He had previously admitted being blackout drunk during this stupor, partially-admitted fault, and half-apologized in writing to the community, naming his victim in the process, and suggesting that the accosting of server staff was his special way of disgracing the memory of his own daughter. How is his continuing to walk-back and re-write the evening’s CCTV events not a violation of his non-custodial probation, and should Capt Eugene also face charges?
This isn’t terribly surprising, but it does upset me that I have to add Eugene to the long lost of politicians I once thought were decent people. May have disagreed with them politically, but fundamentally they were known to me as honest and honorable people. I was wrong about them all and its very sad…and maddening.
Eugene has been in the LA, now Parliament for 20 years. Can and will Eugene provide to the public a list of either 20 questions OR 20 motions that he has brought to the house since he won his first term. For the money you are paid, you should at least be asking 1 question per year or moving 1 motion per year. Eugene, please show us your worth as an elected MP and former MLA. The country awaits your response.
That response would take work. He doesn’t understand that word.
The Muppet show theme song comes to mind when I think about some of our elected officials …. I wonder why.
Female Chorus:
Ir’s time to play the music
It’s time to light the lights
It’s time to meet the Muppets on the Muppet Show tonight
Male Chorus:
It’s time to put on makeup
It’s time to dress up right
It’s time to raise the curtain on the Muppet Show tonight
Waldorf:
Why do we always come here
Statler:
I guess we’ll never know
Waldorf:
It’s like a kind of torture
Both:
To have to watch the show
Kermit:
To introduce our guest star
That’s what I’m here to do
So it really makes me happy
To introduce to you … Our MLAs.
https://genius.com/The-muppets-the-muppet-show-theme-lyrics
What a disgrace you people are. With the possible exception of Ezzard and Arden, not one of you is a states-man or states-woman. Most of you are filled with condemnation for gays (who have done nothing wrong) — but when it come to condemning actual wrongdoing, like what the court ruled that McKeeva did, you people have nothing to say. What utter HYPOCRITES you are.
In it for the money…lost the port payday and now looking like they might not be re-elected so gonna pay themselves loser severance….they are going to pillage until the last hour. Disgusting
We should vote out any Member who has not condemned McKeeva’s actions and called for his resignation.
They’ve had their chance to stand up and be counted. Their silence speaks volumes and they should be replaced.
One second….didn’t he say in his apology that he has no recollection of the night’s events? So how is he so certain now that Livia attacked him?
First he had no recollection…then some texts were found so he had “some recollection”…then one of the camera’s couldn’t prove otherwise so he recalled possibly being attached. What a pathetic loser that “Honorable” mla is.
LOL
“she attacked me”
LOL
What are you ? A puss* ?
Did you forget a camera was recording ?
You are a piece of **** !
“Puss”..well I only saw one person pulling hair and it wasn’t the poor young lady.
release the video
Put it up on Tiktok for the world to see!
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
OMG plageurize some new material guy.
If the video clearly shows this, maybe someone should release the video.
You know it should be released…maybe it will embarrass the crown enough to do something. The people of this OT do not want to be represented by this behavior and our slimy conflicted government obviously isn’t doing anything about it.
How is it possible that the evidence isnot public?
19 members.
2x confirmed woman beaters
1x confirmed drug dealer
……
Keep the list going…
#stayclassycayman
Don’t forget the #cowcod
If that’s the case, let us ALL see the video and make our own “benefit of the doubt” opinion.
Really. The video is being hidden from the public because of the outrage it would cause.
What official from where is keeping this hidden from the public? Why is he so protected at this point??
palm of his hand must of been attacked by that lady in Florida too…
Alden McLauglin – NO SHAME
Moses Kirkconnell – NO SHAME
Roy McTaggart – NO SHAME
Joey Hew – NO SHAME
Juliana O’Connor-Connolly – NO SHAME
Tara Rivers – NO SHAME
Dwayne Seymour – NO SHAME
Barbara Connolly – NO SHAME
David Wight – NO SHAME
Eugene Ebanks – NO SHAME
Austin Harris – NO SHAME
Arden McLean – NO SHAME
Alva Suckoo – NO SHAME
Chris Saunders – NO SHAME
Anthony Eden – NO SHAME
Bernie Bush – NO SHAME
Kenneth Bryan – NO SHAME
Their silence says everything about them individually and collectively as leaders of the country. The burying their head in the sand mentality is unacceptable. It is clear they are a large part of Cayman’s problem and must not be allowed to continue in any leadership role as they lack the qualities we need e.g. morals, ethics, decency, integrity and ability to do the right thing for Cayman.
What more evidence is required after this latest mess to conclude they are all unfit for public service?
To be fair the Official opposition and Mr Miller voted to hold a meeting of the LA expressly to force the government to address the issue ( I know memories are short in Cayman) but Kenneth Bryan is the person who refused to join them and allow that to happen
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/03/bryan-blocks-meeting-ousting-speaker/
slight addendum to my comment here: it wasn’t a vote per se it was a letter that would have forced a special session of the house
but in either case apart from the word “voted” the details are correct
Kenneth Bryan refused to sign onto the letter that would have allowed the Opposition to force a special session of the LA
Kenneth. That stooge is even more useless than Eugene.
3:48 pm, I hope the people in GTC, have enoug sense not to vote for Kenneth Bryan ever again,
Kenneth Bryan I have a VOTE for Sale if the price is right you get it if not it goes to the next highest bidder
The list on MPs that you have listed as NO SHAME would be incorrect. Note the leader of opposition has also called for his removal,therefore his documentented call would be on behalf of the opposition. So Arden, Alva, Bernie, Chris and Anthony would also be considered calling for his removal as they are the official opposition.
Then let’s put it this way: if they want to hide behind Arden then they have…NO SHAME!
How long did it take for Arden McLean Leader of Opposition to figure out that McKeeva needs to go?
Answer: Only after the public made it clear such behavior is reprehensible and will have consequences on the outcome of the 2021 elections.
No. Arden made a weak half-hearted effort only due to pressure from voters, and and nearly a year after he should have spoken up. His actions suggest he would have preferred to do nothing. None of the other opposition members have said a word. It’s better than nothing but not by much.
the most interesting one to me is Anthony Eden. He was so outspoken about gay marriage. So to be clear he doesn’t like women to marry women but he does like women to get their ass beat
This place is more like Animal House every day! Someone needs to tell Mac that “Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life.”
He seems to be doing quite well with that model from his own perspective – it certainly seems to be bearing fruit economically and from a career politics perspective, and I am not sure he gives a damn about the moral perspective, or if you believe in that, his immortal soul.
LOL…sadly it’s worked out pretty well for the Teflon Blob.
Has no grade point average.
Disgusting excuse for humanity much more so for “Leaders or representatives”🤮 All except Mr. Miller need to go!
This is exactly why the public needs to see the CCTV footage – to judge for themselves the conduct of this disgraced Speaker! That said, the Court did have the opportunity to view the video evidence and as a result, Bush was convicted despite his odious attempt to persuade the court not to record a conviction.
If Ebanks is the measure of how elected officials try to protect their colleagues in the so-called Parliament, no wonder everyone has to turn to God for guidance!!
and people wonder why most expats think most caymanians are poorly educated half-wits…????
CNS: Only a certain type of expat thinks this. Please don’t malign all expats.
CNS, I am not expat and I am not caymanian, and oh year, caymanians are lost !
Sad, but true. Lack of education and these “leaders” ? What a bomb for society.
It’s just a beautiful to stay 3, 4 days and leave.
You are either an expat or caymanian….
Or visitor
Us visitors just spend money. But we are not blind and deaf.
Mr Eugene is just a sponge who follows Mac around like a cockroach to a shit. Do not give any credence to anything that man says. He has done nothing in his career other than follow like a sheep
Mac needs to settle down hang up his ugly wig and retire gracefully ( or not as the case nay be)
Wait…he HAS managed to have at least one decent nap during every LA/Parliament session and chime up every time when his politicial friends catch any heat (Exhibit A above).
Hard at work all right!! Pink slips soon come.
He didn’t malign all expats – he said most!
cayman deserves what it gets….
when it refuses to let the most educated and successful in society from being able to run for office.
Every adult Caymanian is fee to seek elected office.
Not true. Remember they challenged another West Bay MLA over her residency.
Who voted for these idiots. Surely enough is enough West Bay.
They done scraped all they can get outa that barrel, this is all they have left.
Everyone who knows me knows where I stand on the issue says the man who has refused for a year to actually speak out on this issue (as we are now coming up on one year since the assault)
Caymanians who elect idiots like Mckeev Bush and Eugene Ebanks deserve the type of government that comes along with them
These people are disgusting. Ezzard is the only one of the whole sordid bunch with a shred of integrity.
Get them all out. They are a disgrace.
History tells you otherwise. Dig.
Shades, you smarter than this. You have been loyal for many years, no need help recycle the trash. Lets take out the garbage and get rid of that scent.
Eugene Ebanks is a moron. The End
Eugene has not held one meeting with his constituents since he was elected for WBS.
Many of his constituents have tried to reach him to have CUC Lights rectified, Flooding addressed, Speed bumps, even assistance when there was the flooding during the tropical storm.
He never came out to check on anyone! Or send any of his goons to check around the various neighborhoods, to see if anyone needed help or rescue or any type of aid.
How can we elect him in again?!?!
We need a representative that is P-R-E-S-E-N-T. One who returns calls, emails or other types of messages and actually shows up when he makes a promise to come to talk with you. Not say that he is coming, but he is at the supermarket and will come by right after…we’ve been waiting for over 3 years for that visit and he still a no show!
Eugene needs to RETIRE and do what he does best, N-O-T-H-I-N-G in his own damn house, not the people’s house in 2021!
I’m sure its a typo, but Eugene is the elected member for WBC not WBS, that honour falls to Tara who is about as equally active in her representation of her constituents.
Yes, it is a typo.
Accidentally hit the wrong key as I was typing fast and did not proof read my words before hitting submit.
Lesson learned.
Would never disrespect the Honourable Tara Rivers in that way.
You know that Whogene will never say anything other than what Sweet Daddy Mac wants him to say.
These men are true National Heroes – elect a statue to them!
The statue for those two plus Alden – the 3 monkey’s, see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil!
Can they make the video public now? It’s in the public interest now that the case is settled.
Muppet
That is offensive to Muppets
Bwahahahahaha
Well atleast he’s a loyal friend, they’re hard to find these days.
Must be especially hard for women beating drunk a-holes…although all his fellow government officials also supported him with their silence.
Two POS in a pod.
Shame on them all.
Birds of a feather… All of the silent MP’s are condoning Mckeeva’s behavior.
She should of left his fat drunk ass on the ground. He’s not worth the time or effort to try and help. Disgrace to the country.
Yeah, perhaps with the benefit of hindsight…but alas, she’s hardwired to be kind and awesome, so would probably try to help him up again even today. Being awesome is not a character flaw in my opinion, and should not be rewarded with this vileness.