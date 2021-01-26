DVDL corruption case set for trial

Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing

(CNS): A former employee at the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing and three men will go on trial in May facing public corruption charges. Kimberley Roberts (34), the public officer, as well as Kemar Nickolas Jones (37), Alex Jevaughan Rattary (24) and driving instructor Willard Issacs (56) have not yet entered not guilty pleas due to administrative issues, the court heard Friday, but all four intend to contest the charges.

The four defendants were bailed to return to court next month to submit the formal denials to the various charges of breach of trust, conspiracy and fraud on government.

No details of the case have yet been revealed but the investigation was described as complex and protracted by anti-corruption officers, who first arrested the four suspects more than 17 months before charges were brought.