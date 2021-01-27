Data protection keeps ombudsman busy

(CNS): Data protection issues, from raising awareness to dealing with complaints about potential breaches of the law, are now dominating the work of the Office of the Ombudsman. In a press release marking International Data Protection Day, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston revealed that in the fifteen months since the law came into effect on 30 September 2019, this area is one of the office’s busiest, fuelled in part by the recent move online for many areas of business in Cayman as a result of the pandemic.

“With the Data Protection Law just more than a year old, we are seeing high levels of interest from businesses and organisations in the new legislation.” Hermiston said. “Raising awareness of data protection issues, as well as investigating complaints and data breaches, have become one of the busiest areas for our office over the past year, particularly with the onset of COVID-19 as more daily business moves online.”

The DPL requires personal data breaches to be reported to the Ombudsman and the affected data subjects. The most common data breach notifications involve instances where emails containing personal data have been inadvertently sent to unintended recipients.

The Data Protection Law contains important rights for individuals, including the right to be informed about how personal data is being used. Individuals also have the right to request corrections to inaccurate personal data, to object to direct marketing and to request access to their personal data. The DPL also sets rules for the use of personal data by public and private sector organisations based on eight core principles.

Those include fairness, adequacy, retention and security of personal data processing, among other requirements.

The Office of the Ombudsman is tasked with oversight and enforcement of the DPL. Individuals have the right to complain to the ombudsman if they believe their data is not being processed legally or fairly for investigation under the DPL.