Dart and CBPL silent over potential sale

Cayman Brac Power and Light office in Stake Bay

(CNS): Officials from the Dart Group have neither confirmed nor denied rumours that have emerged on social media that the islands’ largest property developer is buying the Cayman Brac Power and Light Company. In response to questions from CNS, a communications manager from Dart said they would not comment on any potential business deal.

“As one of the largest investors in the Cayman Islands, Dart is regularly approached with business opportunities. It is not our practice to comment on discussions,” the communication manager said in an email.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Tibbetts, the general manager of the small power company, also said he had no comment when asked about the sale.

The company was established in the 1950s as a cooperative between the people of the Sister Islands and is the exclusive power provider to residents and business on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

CBPL has a Facebook page but no website indicating its customer numbers, but and according to the limited information on the OfReg website, the company’s licence to provide power expired in 2018. There is almost no information publicly available about the company, though Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, who is the representative for Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman, is the managing director and a major shareholder.