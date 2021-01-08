Cruise tourism won’t be back before 2022
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated that the return of cruise ships to the Cayman Islands is not on the government radar “at all” and that the entire cruise sector is unlikely to be back in business until 2022. Responding to CNS at a press briefing on Thursday, McLaughlin said, “The world would have to be a very different place relating to the coronavirus” before the government here would give any consideration to the return of ships to local waters.
“As they have demonstrated, they really are crucibles for the virus because of the way people have to live in such confined spaces and close contact with each other,” the premier said.
“I don’t see cruise tourism resuming… on any sort of significant level before next year,” he said, indicating that he felt that was a worldwide, not just a Cayman, issue. “The cruise ship business is not really within our contemplation at this stage.”
Despite this confirmation, as well as the fact that most ships are not expected to sail until at least March, several of the leading cruise lines continue to sell ‘fake’ cruises that include the Cayman Islands.
At last month’s Cruise Planner conference, industry stakeholders were unable to say when ships will set sail again and when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will approve health protocols that the industry is rolling out on test cruises.
Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing at Carnival Cruises, said the cruise line would start as soon as possible. “Our plan is to start phased-in approach, starting with Miami on Horizon, and then from Port Canaveral and Galveston. Right now, we’re hoping March is the date, but there’s no definitive answer,” he said.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Good riddance till then
Is that a picture of what might have been had they been able to ram the dock down our throats?!
Great news! Those mega cruise ships have been an inferior product for Cayman and they bring little to the Islands. Streamline it to better high end quality ships and we might stand a better chance. Better customer and less hardship to our environment.
Please keep them away. We are much better off without them.
Hopefully they never bring those environment damaging petri dishes back.
Hopefully cruises will never return. Of course special interests will force the cruises down our throats.If they do, then limit of no more than 2 ship per day should be enforced.
Perhaps 1 only, and at a permanent mooring (no more anchoring).
Yes a permanent mooring half way between Cayman and Cuba or better yet half way between Cayman and Fiji
So they’ve now dumped cruise tourism and are going to turn these islands over to the condo builders? Guess you have to follow the money and grab what you can get while you can?