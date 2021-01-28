Crowded fields favour status quo

(CNS): With 121 days to go before the General Election in May, so far just eight incumbents face challengers. Sixteen people not in office right now have declared their intent to run, but with Nomination Day still two months away, voters can expect to see many more throw their hats into the political ring. However, with the party system brought almost to its knees after two coalition governments, a packed field of lone candidates may serve to help the incumbents.

