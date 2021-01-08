Criteria for opening border taking shape

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): The full criteria for how the Cayman Islands borders will be reopened in March is beginning to take shape. Officials are hoping that over the next three months as many as 70% of adults will get vaccinated against COVID-19, enabling local people to travel more freely once again and visitors to return. The rules on how things will work have yet to be formalised but it is clear that the vaccine is central to the plan.

“It is my firm belief that the vaccine is the way out of this pandemic, not just for Cayman, but for the world,” the premier stated Thursday. “If we all do our duty and play our part by being vaccinated, we should be in a position by the end of March to have immunized enough of our residents for Cayman to resume an even greater sense of normalcy, to be able to travel much more freely and to allow people into our country without too much trepidation.”

Given that the vaccines are not yet cleared for children and some people remain at risk of an allergic reaction to vaccines, unless a significant number of people here are inoculated, the virus will still pose a threat to the community. Therefore, government will not be able to open the borders without retaining some regulations and quarantine requirements.

The current plan is to require all returning travellers to have both a pre-arrival negative test from an approved lab and the full course (both shots) of a vaccine.

If children or other unvaccinated parties are travelling together, it seems likely that the entire group will still be required to quarantine, though the length of the isolation period may be reduced.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who will be advising the government on the new parameters, said these were still under discussion. He said the changes in the prevalence of the virus in the coming weeks will be an important point of consideration.

Although the coronavirus is running rampant in Europe, the United States and other parts of the world following the winter surge, and despite the emergence of mutations that spread much more quickly, Dr Lee said we will soon begin to see new infections decline as the vaccine is rolled out. He said the return of warmer weather will also reduce the spread.

According to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, as of yesterday 17.5 million first doses of the vaccines have now been administered. However, there is still a long way to go before the vaccine will start to have a notable impact on the spread of the virus, given the current tally of around 23 million active cases around the world.

But the premier remained confident yesterday that with a significant take-up of the voluntary free vaccine, the worst of the impact of this pandemic will soon be over here.

“We know the hardships we have faced because our borders have, for the most part, been closed for over nine months,” he said. “Today everyone coming here must be quarantined at not insignificant cost for two weeks. They must be tested on arrival and again before they can leave quarantine. This is a process that we cannot keep up indefinitely,” he warned.

Noting that the borders cannot remain closed forever, McLaughlin said, “We will not be able to maintain the bubble that we have created indefinitely. This vaccine is our best hope.”

However, he said that “we are not out of the woods yet” and that “we now need to provide everyone the best chance possible to maintain the gains that we have made. To do so requires us to take the vaccine.”