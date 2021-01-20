CPI ministry creates new senior finance job

Emma Linney

(CNS): Despite the pressure on public finances, given the economic strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure has created a new top level job. Emma Linney has been appointed as senior finance manager of Centralised Management Support Services (CMSS). The new post is to offer financial advice to the chief officer and manage the Computer Services, Commerce and Investment, Facilities Management and e-Government departments, officials said.

A press release from the ministry said Linney will be responsible for the day-to-day finance-related functions of the departments as well as developing and preparing the annual budgets, in consultation with the chief financial officer and heads of department, with objectives and performance targets for inclusion, ensuring the accuracy of estimated executive revenue, entity revenues, recurrent and capital expenditure.

Linney has joined the ministry from a position as a fund accountant in the private sector but had come to Cayman from the UK’s public sector. Chief Officer Alan Jones said she had accepted the job after being selected from “a field of very strong candidates”, though he did not reveal how many local people were interviewed.

“We are strengthening our capacity in the ministry to support a number of our departments, and I am confident that she will be able to drive our plans forward,” Jones said in a brief explanation for the new senior job.