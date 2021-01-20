CPI ministry creates new senior finance job
(CNS): Despite the pressure on public finances, given the economic strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure has created a new top level job. Emma Linney has been appointed as senior finance manager of Centralised Management Support Services (CMSS). The new post is to offer financial advice to the chief officer and manage the Computer Services, Commerce and Investment, Facilities Management and e-Government departments, officials said.
A press release from the ministry said Linney will be responsible for the day-to-day finance-related functions of the departments as well as developing and preparing the annual budgets, in consultation with the chief financial officer and heads of department, with objectives and performance targets for inclusion, ensuring the accuracy of estimated executive revenue, entity revenues, recurrent and capital expenditure.
Linney has joined the ministry from a position as a fund accountant in the private sector but had come to Cayman from the UK’s public sector. Chief Officer Alan Jones said she had accepted the job after being selected from “a field of very strong candidates”, though he did not reveal how many local people were interviewed.
“We are strengthening our capacity in the ministry to support a number of our departments, and I am confident that she will be able to drive our plans forward,” Jones said in a brief explanation for the new senior job.
Category: Jobs, Local News
So a Caymanian couldn’t fill this position or be trained for this position?
Guess not.
Its Caymanians selling out Caymanians. I can rest you assured on this. Government Adds no require PHD’s etc. They forgot that someone gave them the opportunity to rise and no when the younger generation hope and expect the same they tell you to stop crying and magically get university degree when they dont have any themselves. Repulsive to say the least. Caymanians need to start voting smarter they truly do.
Look at the C.O.’s track record in Lands and you will get an idea.
I give her a year and a nice payoff back to Blighty.
Permits and residency for all that can pay and CIG hiring expats for senior positions…”thanks Aldart the Destroyer”..said no Caymanian or their children ever.
Seeing how our ‘home-bred’ appointees had fared, maybe some actual education, professionalism could be a positive step forward. We hate expats taking jobs, I get that. But we also have profound need for these positions to be filled by others than former grass-cutters and truck drivers.
Unlike many departments in the CIG that haven’t bothered to update their websites in a decade (even with full time salaried IT professionals on payroll to do that), the DCI has a fancy new superficial faceplate for 2021. However, it predictably proves to only be a cosmetic makeover.
As with most sub-surface workings of this crooked regime, many of the links are dead and merely point to the centralized FOI gatekeeper email address. It’s a continuation of non-compliant FOI pushbacks, under a guise of transparency.
eg. Here’s an intentionally dead link to the Liquor Licensing Minutes and Agendas:
http://www.dci.gov.ky/licensing/liquor-music-and-dance-licensing/meeting-minutes-agendas
We need to stop all of this nonsense and start firing the Chief Officers, Directors, and Compliance Heads that are perpetuating the ongoing culture of non-transparency. In the case of DCI, a whole raft of people need to be interviewed by criminal investigators, and either fired, or put on final probationary notice. They are supposed to work for us, and for the backbench, not just the Cabinet, and certainly not their preferred corrupt local business patrons.
Wow Alden looking out for Caymanians again eh! No jobs yet BA is full with Job recipients, you forgot the Airport Security boss now in Quarantine. You and your Government are a disgrace. Caymanians who vote for you Alden need to unemployed.
So the Ministry of Commerce , Planning and Infrastructure which presumably created Central Management Support Services to do their job for them have now dreamed up a new job which seems to be to take on the responsibilities of the Chief Officer and all his departments. Next in line for creation will be a Deputy Chief Financial Officer. This is how the Civil Service works, those at the top deputise all their duties so they can sit back and enjoy the good life along with the salary and perks.
These are artificial positions and people that will take the blame when the Jenga tower of systemic corruption implodes.
“Jenga tower of systemic corruption”. Niice. Perfectly descriptive of the situation.
and side jobs/businesses
Joey Who getting help from
Franz the untouchable strikes again!
Good luck to her, she will be busy!
When was this new post advertised within CIG?
Another CI$ 200,000.00 out the window per annum. Plus housing and entertainment.
Gray Matter – the Chief Officer provides all the entertainment himself for free.