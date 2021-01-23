COVID-19 positive traveller in ICU

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): A traveller who tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival here recently is now in the intensive care unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital, public health officials have confirmed. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the patient is not on a ventilator and is in a stable condition. The authorities have not released the gender, age or general health of the patient, and there is also no indication which country the they had travelled from or which strain of the virus they have.

“The patient is still able to do everything on their own. I know we all wish to express our concern and best wishes to the patient, and their family, for the patient’s speedy recovery,” Dr Lee said Saturday morning following a release Friday evening revealing that the person had been admitted to the hospital.

The patient is the first person for more than two months to be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, though there have been dozens who have shown symptoms of the disease but have recovered in isolation. The last person to be admitted died as result of complications from the virus, though she had been suffering from a serious pre-existing condition.

There are currently 35 active cases of COVID-19 among 861 people who are either in government quarantine or home isolation. Eight of those individuals are showing symptoms. In the latest batch of 92 test results processed on Friday, just one was positive, bringing the tally since testing began to 383.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme continues, and all the groups in the first stage are invited to attend the various clinics where the shots are being administered. So far, 6,641 people have received the first shot, which is around 16% of the number of adults government is hoping will be vaccinated before the borders open.