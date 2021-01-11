Cops plan to sue CoP over promotion failings
(CNS): The local police association has revealed plans to sue the police commissioner as a result of what it said is a continued failure to give its members a chance of promotion. In a press release issued Monday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Association (RCIPA), which is made up of the rank and file, said dozens of officers are in acting jobs, some for as long as four years, preventing others who have passed the relevant exams the chance to move up the ranks.
The RCIPA said that over the last three years no positions currently filled with acting officers have been advertised and no interview boards have been convened. It also stated that at least 21 posts are held by officers who have been acting in those jobs for more than 12 months, which is the statutory time limit.
The release said the commissioner of police has been served with a formal Letter Before Action (LBA) as a result of the “unlawful decisions in relation to and failures in the administration of promotions within the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service”.
The letter claims that the unfair system of promotions by the commissioner is in breach of his legal obligations and is contrary to the Public Services Management Law and Personnel Regulations (2019 Revision). It said the CoP “continues to misuse his powers” under the Police Law by repeatedly appointing officers to act in roles for periods in excess of the year-long minimum and has failed to hold any promotion interview boards.
“Officers have been appointed by the CoP to acting roles and remain in these roles in excess of the 12 month statutory time limit,” the release stated. “These appointments have been happening at an alarming rate, with officers remaining in acting roles for up to nearly four years.” This has left qualified officers out in the cold with no chance of getting the promotions they are working towards.
The RCIPA said that “officers who have passed the promotion examination from as far back as 2007, have been denied an opportunity to be promoted to these roles”. It continued, “There are currently 57 constables who have passed the promotion to sergeant examination, and 16 sergeants who have passed the promotion to inspector examination, who are all awaiting an opportunity to be interviewed by the promotion board.”
CNS has contacted the Police Commissioner Derek Byrne through the RCIPS Communications Unit and we are awaiting a response.
Read the full release in the CNS Library.
Category: Jobs, Local News, Police
The COP, his two deputies and Chief Inspectors are very biased against Caymanians in general, hence why no promotions.
These bunch use section 6 of the Police Law like someone would use toilet paper.
They have policies in place but do not follow their own policies. The COP just does what he feels like and under advisement from his deputies.
These dinosaurs are a menace to the Police Service and are causing a great deal of mismanagement in their attempts to constantly cover their ass because they keep making 1980 type mistakes. It’s all about Job Security for them at any cost.
Put them out to pasture all ready.
Just like the promotion exam, your not allowed to see where you got answers wrong because the Training Head is part of the bunch and changes the scores at the direction of seniors.
The old boy network is alive and well in the RCIPS and are working overtime to keep the status quo.
I am sure if an idependant, proper, thorough and transparent investigation was undertaken by someone NOT connected to the ombudsman’s (the main investigator is ex RCIP and part of the group) or the FCO’s office their would be criminal charges filed in court.
I’m guessing he doesn’t like what he sees at the bottom? Lots of police out there can barely string a written sentence together so I can understand his trepidation. There are very few requirements to be a cop: a heartbeat, no criminal record, be over 18 and have somehow gotten through high school…and we all know the public school ratings don’t we?!!!
You missed out the nationality of origin requirement, and it ain’t Cayman.
CNS, with the Covid on us, how do you suppose we pay these officer’s hike salaries?
We have enough police already. And we the People will be paying for them whilst many Caymanian civilians are out of jobs!
CNS: This is an article about the RCIPA suing the CoP. It’s not a viewpoint. Do you understand the difference?
The police, acting contrary to the regulations? Never! Governor?