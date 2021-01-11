Cops plan to sue CoP over promotion failings

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): The local police association has revealed plans to sue the police commissioner as a result of what it said is a continued failure to give its members a chance of promotion. In a press release issued Monday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Association (RCIPA), which is made up of the rank and file, said dozens of officers are in acting jobs, some for as long as four years, preventing others who have passed the relevant exams the chance to move up the ranks.

The RCIPA said that over the last three years no positions currently filled with acting officers have been advertised and no interview boards have been convened. It also stated that at least 21 posts are held by officers who have been acting in those jobs for more than 12 months, which is the statutory time limit.

The release said the commissioner of police has been served with a formal Letter Before Action (LBA) as a result of the “unlawful decisions in relation to and failures in the administration of promotions within the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service”.

The letter claims that the unfair system of promotions by the commissioner is in breach of his legal obligations and is contrary to the Public Services Management Law and Personnel Regulations (2019 Revision). It said the CoP “continues to misuse his powers” under the Police Law by repeatedly appointing officers to act in roles for periods in excess of the year-long minimum and has failed to hold any promotion interview boards.

“Officers have been appointed by the CoP to acting roles and remain in these roles in excess of the 12 month statutory time limit,” the release stated. “These appointments have been happening at an alarming rate, with officers remaining in acting roles for up to nearly four years.” This has left qualified officers out in the cold with no chance of getting the promotions they are working towards.

The RCIPA said that “officers who have passed the promotion examination from as far back as 2007, have been denied an opportunity to be promoted to these roles”. It continued, “There are currently 57 constables who have passed the promotion to sergeant examination, and 16 sergeants who have passed the promotion to inspector examination, who are all awaiting an opportunity to be interviewed by the promotion board.”

CNS has contacted the Police Commissioner Derek Byrne through the RCIPS Communications Unit and we are awaiting a response.