Cops hunt driver in head-on crash
(CNS): The police are appealing to the public to help them find a driver who fled from the hospital in an attempt to evade police, after causing a head-on collision when he drove on the wrong side of the road Sunday night. At around 8:15pm, the man, who was driving a white Chevy Equinox, drove at high speed towards the Yacht Drive roundabout, heading south in the northbound lane of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway towards oncoming traffic.
Officers on patrol at the location set off in pursuit with sirens and blue lights, but in the interest of public safety stopped the chase in the Safe Haven area. According to a press release, the officers had lost sight of the car at that point so they returned to West Bay.
However, soon afterwards a call was made to 911 about a head-on smash on the West Bay Road near the Margaritaville resort. It was confirmed that the same Chevy Equinox had smashed into a white Chevy Silverado truck, causing front end damage to both vehicles involved..
The driver of the Equinox, who appeared to have been injured, was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, but soon after arrival he refused treatment and fled from the hospital before police arrived. However, his vehicle was recovered as evidence by the officers in attendance.
The 47-year-old driver of the Silverado truck was unhurt, but he was given a roadside breath test, which revealed he was over the legal limit. He was arrested for DUI and has since been bailed.
Officers made the public appeal late Wednesday evening for help finding the driver after efforts to locate him in relation to this and other driving offences failed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
another glorious day for the rcips…
surely time for more awards and pay rises franz????
uh-oh spaghettio’s again from our police farce.
We are supposed to help the police find a driver and we don’t have a photo or description, artist rendition, license plate number, or name.
Does the police know who they are looking for? If not, then stating that would also help.
When this driver is found, they should throw the book at him.
Lawless, reckless maniac endangering the lives of other drivers, Pedestrians, the Police and anyone else in the car with him.
Just the kind of person that has no business being behind the wheel. Take his license away. Once he’s out of jail, he can ride the bus.
Driving is a privilege. Not a right.
You really can’t make this stuff up. The police see a crazy car driving the wrong way on the big 4 lane highway and “set off in pursuit.” (I wonder what side of the road the police were on?)Then as the crazy car disappears over the horizon, the police give up and go back to WB! WTF, why did they even try then? Do they not have radios, are they the only police car on the island, are they not curious about whether there may be a big crash ahead where they could help out? What was so important back in WB that they just turned around and stopped looking for the crazy car? Then the same crazy car has a head on collision on WB Road, now driving the wrong way on a DIFFERENT big road, Somehow, the crazy car driver gets taken to the hospital before any police arrive, because I guess Cayman’s only police car is back in WB taking care of whatever it was that caused them to give up following the crazy car to start with. Therefore, the crazy car driver was free to take off from the hospital because no police showed up there either, apparently due to Cayman’s only police car still being back in WB (see above). Then…….nothing. Three days later, the police put out a request to the public for help finding this crazy car driver but, judging from this article, they do not have a name or description because I guess Cayman’s only police car finally showed up at the wreck and were too busy arresting the victim in the other vehicle who, inevitably, turned out to be driving drunk himself. And somehow none of this seems surprising these days.
I’m sorry, what was your point ?
2 weeks ago, Police are alleged to have chased a car that ended up crashing into a house in West Bay and a young man was killed in the crash: ARRRRGH! POLICE SHOULD NOT CHASE PEOPLE. ARRRGH!
In this case, Police see the guy is driving like a mad man and don’t chase for safety reasons: ARRRGH! WHY DIDN’T THEY CHASE HIM? ARRRGH!
Everyone is an expert.
If it’s his vehicle, then they know who he is and he’ll eventually have to surface.
If it’s not his vehicle, let owner of vehicle know that they’re legally on the hook too. They’ll cough him up.