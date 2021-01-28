Cops hunt driver in head-on crash

(CNS): The police are appealing to the public to help them find a driver who fled from the hospital in an attempt to evade police, after causing a head-on collision when he drove on the wrong side of the road Sunday night. At around 8:15pm, the man, who was driving a white Chevy Equinox, drove at high speed towards the Yacht Drive roundabout, heading south in the northbound lane of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway towards oncoming traffic.

Officers on patrol at the location set off in pursuit with sirens and blue lights, but in the interest of public safety stopped the chase in the Safe Haven area. According to a press release, the officers had lost sight of the car at that point so they returned to West Bay.

However, soon afterwards a call was made to 911 about a head-on smash on the West Bay Road near the Margaritaville resort. It was confirmed that the same Chevy Equinox had smashed into a white Chevy Silverado truck, causing front end damage to both vehicles involved..

The driver of the Equinox, who appeared to have been injured, was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, but soon after arrival he refused treatment and fled from the hospital before police arrived. However, his vehicle was recovered as evidence by the officers in attendance.

The 47-year-old driver of the Silverado truck was unhurt, but he was given a roadside breath test, which revealed he was over the legal limit. He was arrested for DUI and has since been bailed.

Officers made the public appeal late Wednesday evening for help finding the driver after efforts to locate him in relation to this and other driving offences failed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

.