Cops concerned over road smash numbers

Police check point (Photo by RCIPS)

(CNS): Police were called to almost 250 crashes on Cayman’s roads over the month-long holiday road safety campaign, Operation Winter Guardian.In addition, officers issued more than 630 tickets to drivers and 40 people were arrested for drunk driving. While no one lost their lives on the roads during December, the RCIPS is concerned about the number of crashes and drunk drivers on local roads and it will continue to be a priority for the service.

On New Year’s Eve 2,162 people across the islands used the NDC’s Purple Ribbon Bus Service, which helped in keeping the roads safe during the festivities.

In a brief press release about the December safety operation, Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who oversees both Specialist and Uniform Operations, thanked members of the public who made a conscious effort to do the right thing by drinking responsibly and using the various options available for staying safe over the holidays.

The relatively safe festive period was marred by the killing of Michael Aaron Bush outside a night club on Christmas Eve. However, the RCIPS said its efforts to reduce crime were successful in other areas, as robberies, burglaries and thefts were all down in December 2020 compared to 2019. But there were six reports of violent incidents at liquor licensed premises, including one serious assault as well as the murder.

“Any death is unfortunate,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton, head of police operations. “This incident required the activation of additional personnel, who conducted a very efficient and skilled investigation which led to the arrest of a foreign national residing in Cayman, and a charging decision by the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions, who also assigned a crown counsel to the investigative team.”

Walton added that the majority of Caymanians and residents were able to enjoy the holidays safely, something he said Cayman is known for, especially following the success in suppressing COVID-19.

“We are extremely proud of all members of the RCIPS and Special Constables who worked tirelessly and diligently to ensure that the holidays were safe and peaceful,” Walton said. “We also thank our community partners and the members of our community that remained law-abiding and took the opportunity to utilize other modes of transportation to avoid driving while intoxicated.”