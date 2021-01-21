Cops close case on saucy Hammer video

Armie Hammer

(CNS): The RCIPS have closed a case they were asked to investigate by the Miss Cayman Islands Committee after Hollywood movie star Armie Hammer posted a saucy video on his private Instagram pages in which he labelled a young woman in his room in a provocative pose as “Miss Cayman”.

The police said they had investigated the allegation of misuse of ICT and had “spoken to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant”.

Hammer, who is currently in Grand Cayman visiting his estranged wife and children, has recently been embroiled in a number of social media and sex related scandals as he goes through an increasingly messy divorce from Elizabeth Chambers.