Constitution dictates speaker’s removal

Ezzard Miller writes: The question Caymanians must answer is: Given our Christian heritage that has demanded very high standards of morals and ethics, particularly from our leaders, is it OK for McKeeva Bush to remain in the speaker’s position while serving a 60-day imprisonment sentence for criminal offences related to beating a woman?

In my considered opinion, both as a Caymanian and a member of Parliament, the answer is no. This situation is an embarrassment to the country internationally, to every Caymanian and to the Parliament.

I am not aware that this has ever happened anywhere in the Commonwealth, where a speaker is allowed to serve a custodial sentence while sitting in the speaker’s chair.

Why is this allowed to continue? Political expedience! At what price do we retain power?

One of the things that I find so revolting and repulsive is that there are other members of Parliament that will tell me privately that something needs to be done, he needs to go, it’s terrible for Cayman, but will say nothing publicly nor take any action to remove the speaker.

In this case, silence is not an option or a luxury this country can afford.

Going along to get along and stay in power, our individual benefits from silence, should not outweigh our efforts to do the right thing for Cayman and Caymanians. There are lessons to be learned from the recent occurrences in the United States by allowing constant small erosions of our standards, morals and ethics.

I am therefore challenging the premier, the attorney general and the Constitutional Commission to explain to me and other Caymanians how the Cayman Islands Constitution Order, 2009 allows this to continue.

In my view the Constitution has four sections that are applicable to this situation and these are sections 61, 62, 63 and 64.

The framers of our Constitution recognised that there should be embedded in our Constitution standards for qualifications and disqualifications to be elected to Parliament and also standards that apply while one serves as an elected member.

These standards for qualifications, disqualifications, tenure and vacation of a seat in Parliament are detailed in sections 61, 62, 63, and 64 of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order, 2009.

Section 61 deals with the qualifications to be an elected member of Parliament and this section is not relevant to this situation

Section 62 deals with the disqualification of an elected member and is not directly relevant to this situation, as the speaker is already a member of the Parliament and most of these standards apply before the person is elected.

Section 63 deals with the tenure of office of elected members, and this section is relevant to the current situation, especially subsection (g) which directs us to the provisions of sections 64 and 62(1).

Section 64 deals with delay in vacation of seat, to allow for an appeal and is also relevant to this situation, particularly the words “ is under a sentence of imprisonment” (my emphasis). The only delay allowed here is if an appeal to the sentence has been filed, and to my knowledge no appeal has been filed in the Cayman courts. This section also states “ he or she shall forthwith cease to preform his or her functions as a member of the Legislative Assembly” (my emphasis).

So what are we waiting for? This needs to happen now.

First we waited after the incident was reported in the news for the speaker to be arrested and charged, then we waited for the court to prove him guilty. He admitted guilt, then we waited for him to be sentenced. Are we now waiting for him to serve out the sentence or for the Parliament to be dissolved?

There can be no debate or doubt, nor can we ignore the fact that the speaker is currently under a sentence of imprisonment for sixty days. The fact that the sentence has been suspended for two years does not change the fact that he is under a sentence of imprisonment.

Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of section 64 of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order, 2009, I again call for Mr Bush to vacate his seat as speaker of the Parliament.

We, the other members of Parliament, must stop whispering behind his back and closed doors that he must be removed. If he will not by his own action vacate the speaker’s chair, we must act in accordance with the Standing Orders and the Constitution, call a special meeting of the Parliament and vote him out of office. Anything less is a dereliction of duty.

We, as members of Parliament, ought to consider the other far reaching implications, such as our international reputation. What will the OECD think about our ability to deal with international criminal activity if we refuse to deal with our own?