CNS begins election coverage

(CNS): With just 121 days to go before the Cayman Islands goes to the polls in May, Cayman News Service has launched its 2021 Election Section. A focal point pf the website will be detailing who’s running where, as well as credible coverage of the 2021 race to Parliament. Analysis, viewpoints and technical information will support news and political reports on who is doing what, where and why, as we count down the days to the next government.

While expectations are high on the streets and in social media for a whole new swathe of faces to go with the new Parliament, that may not be the most likely outcome. But CNS will be drilling down on the reasons why voters may well be disappointed and find themselves once again with a government no one voted for.

To get a look at the facts beyond the gossip and speculation on social media, CNS will talk to candidates about how they plan to fulfill election promises. We will be asking who they would and would not be willing to work with, if elected, and what they think of the horse trading that they might find themselves in the middle of when Cayman wakes up on 27 May facing another coalition government.

How the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the 2021 race will also be important. The government relaxed the 500 limit on outside public gatherings and increased the outside limit to to a 1,000 people, paving the way for political public meetings. But the effects of managing the virus will go beyond curtailing large meetings and will see more people trapped overseas using postal ballots.

In the 2017 elections, 21,226 people were registered to vote and turnout fell just short of 75%. On 4 January the latest register stood at 22,241, but as the Elections Office works on the list that will be used on Election Day, the final tally is expected to increase by several hundred more voters.

In May there will be well over 1,500 new voters since 2017, and if turnout is high, the 25% of the voters in 2017 who did not turn out last time could significantly boost the final count. Party loyalty runs deep but there could also be hundreds of disgruntled voters with no particular allegiance, who could produce surprising results, even with a disorganized opposition and and only minor cracks in the coalition.